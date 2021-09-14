Poor Tucker Must Be Feeling Frightened And Cornered Every Time He Goes On TV :(
Tucker Carlson perhaps gave us all a bit of an insight into his deepest darkest corners this week, appearing on gay wingnut Dave Rubin's podcast.
Why does Tucker lie? Because he's feeling cornered. Awwwww! You guys, he's just doing it because he's scared. Awwwww!
TUCKER: I mean I lie if I'm really cornered or something. I lie. I really try not to. I try never to lie on TV. I just don't -- I don't like lying. I certainly do it, you know, out of weakness or whatever.
He lies if he's cornered. He tries not to. He tries not to lie on TV. Note he doesn't say he succeeds when he tries not to lie on TV. He doesn't like lying. But he does it, because he's weak.
Tuckerrrrrrrrrrr!
There was a lot more context to the discussion, and all of it was uninteresting, but if you really want to know, Media Matters gotchu, since we're pretty sure you're also not going to watch that video above. The short version is that Rubin and Tucker were talking about how DON LEMON and BRIAN STELTER are big liars, and then Tucker just went and told us his heart feelings, about why and when he lies.
And look, we all know that Tucker lies just CONSTANTLY on his show, to the point that Fox News lawyers in court have had to argue (we are paraphrasing) that any idiot should know Tucker is not to be relied upon for Knowledge Truths ... but this whole time he was just feeling scared and cornered, like a stinky rodent animal with rabies and masculinity issues in the corner of the attic?
We are guessing this is, like, more scared than he gets — allegedly! — when there is a gay person in the same room with him. (Y'all know how weird he is about gays.) This has gotta be more like if there was a gay person in the same room playing the Not Touching Can't Get Mad game or the Got Yer Nose game.
We're just saying. Because he really does lie a lot on TV, so he must be just shivering in fear pretty much from the time his producer whispers in his ear to say he's live.
Does Tucker know he actually doesn't have to go on TV, if it scares him so much he has to just constantly lie? He could do a different job.
Oh well, done with this post now, bye.
