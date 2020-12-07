A Cavalcade Of Cowards! Your Sunday Show Rundown
After Donald Trump made an appearance in Georgia on Saturday night to whine about faux grievances, barely giving the uncharismatic senators GOP he was there to stump for any time to awkwardly shower him with praise ...
Loeffler can barely squeeze tepid applause out of the crowd. Perdue then starts talking but is drown out by "fight… https://t.co/PuoXnQCtJI— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar)1607218195.0
… it was time for the cavalcade of Republican cowards to come to the Sunday shows.
There is such a wide spectrum of cowardice within the Republican party. There the "good Republicans" who still voted/will vote for Republicans despite being villainized by their own party. Then there's the cowardice of refusing to accept you will forever be remembered as the last mouthpiece of Donald Trump. For instance, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany desperately begging Georgia GOP Governor Brian Kemp to do crimes to appease Trump.
Dead-ender Kayleigh McEnany yells at GA Gov. Kemp on Fox News: "You have the power to call in a special legislative… https://t.co/NsjTTU9tIz— The Recount (@The Recount)1607267992.0
Of course in the same interview, McEnany accidentally admitted Kamala Harris would be the tiebreaking vote in the Senate should the two Democrats win the runoffs in Georgia, which means she admitted Harris would be Vice President.
Over on Maria Bartiromo's special den of propaganda called "Sunday Morning Futures," she had Director of National Intelligence John
Ratfuck Ratcliffe.
Three days, Ratcliffe told CBS News that no foreign government was able to mess with the election:
#OriginalReporting No intelligence so far has shown that a foreign adversary or criminal group had the ability to c… https://t.co/hcFmjuC22g— Catherine Herridge (@Catherine Herridge)1607043723.0
But once Ratcliffe was with Bartiromo, He showed the same level of "integrity" and "courage" he exhibited during Trump's impeachment.
"Well, these election issues, we'll see who's in what seats and whether there is a Biden administration," said [...] Ratcliffe, after [...] Bartiromo asked what the official thought of Mr Biden's cabinet picks and their approach to China.
Johnny, the Biden Administration begins on January 20th, 2021, and you will be out of a job. Maybe you can be hired for party events (when we can have parties again) to be a dollar store knockoff of the main character of "American Dad."
GOP Senator Mike Braun of Indiana displayed his own kind of cowardice on ABC's "This Week."
Indiana Republican Sen. Mike Braun discusses the 2020 election | ABC News youtu.be
George Stephanopoulos explained that enough states had been certified to give Joe Biden enough electors to be the President-elect of the United States. Stephanopoulos then asked the obvious (and easy) follow-up question:
STEPHANOPOULOS: So do you now accept that he's president-elect?
But the senator who once took heat from Tucker Carlson for saying Black Lives Matter and calling for an end to qualified immunity seems to have learned since then to be a good little spreader of false information.
BRAUN: Well, we've got a process that I think we've been going through since the election, and it's going to play itself out. I think that we've got a threshold coming on December 14th that -- when the Electoral College meets. [...] What is at play is, when you look at what was talked about earlier with the secretary of state in Georgia, I think when you talk -- reflexively dismiss that maybe nothing has happened at all, versus the other side of the spectrum, systemic fraud, widespread, it's a wide gulf.[...]
STEPHANOPOULOS: But, sir, I think it's pretty hard to argue that it's been reflexively dismissed. What you've had since the election is certification processes in every states. Those include audits and in many cases recounts. Those certifications have been done in many states led by Republican governors, like Arizona and Georgia.[...] So the process has played out, hasn't it? And there's no evidence of widespread fraud. Why can't you accept the results?
But when Braun couldn't answer why he couldn't accept reality, Stephanopoulos once again corrected him.
BRAUN: I think it's easy to say it's played out because that might be the most convenient thing to say, but let's look at what the secretary of state did not mention in Georgia, you know, the video where, after a counting place closed, you see boxes of ballots coming out from underneath the table. I know that's, kind of, a graphic example, but...
STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, I have to stop you right there. No, that -- it wasn't mentioned because it didn't show anything improper. He's spoken to that this week. They -- that was exactly the proper process for counting the ballots. There wasn't anything wrong shown in that video at all. So you're just throwing out a claim out there that...that doesn't prove what you're saying.
BRAUN: I think, unless you scrutinize something like that further -- or what about, like, say, Wisconsin, where...
STEPHANOPOULOS: It was scrutinized.
Stephanopoulos was not the only one who apparently decided to journalism that morning, as Chris Wallace on "Fox News Sunday" pushed back on the wormy way HHS Secretary Alex Azar refused to hold Trump responsible for the surge in coronavirus cases and refused to give the proper respect to the President-elect of the United States.
Chris Wallace corrected Azar for referring to Biden as "vice president" instead of "president-elect." https://t.co/eEpfi2RDYv— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar)1607265335.0
That's enough, that's enough cowards.
Have a nice week!
