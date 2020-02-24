PSA: Do Not Fall For Trump's Gaslighting Bullsh*t About Russia's 2020 Election Attacks
We've now officially known for several days what pretty much anybody could have told you, if they've been paying attention. Russia is actively interfering with the 2020 election right now as we speak, just like Robert Mueller said they would, they're doing it to help Donald Trump get re-elected, and they're also fucking around in the Democratic primary trying to boost the Bernie Sanders campaign. Or more properly, they're trying to boost conspiracy theories about the establishment trying to steal the nomination from Bernie, just like Donald Trump is doing. Of course, if Bernie wins the nomination, Russia's meddling will change and they'll turn hostile against him, because their true candidate is Vladimir Putin's best boy Trump.
Rght on cue, here comes the gaslighting from Trump-land! And unfortunately, some people are buying it, people who should know better. (Rhymes with "Lake Snapper.")
CNN with the well, actually:
The US intelligence community's top election security official appears to have overstated the intelligence community's formal assessment of Russian interference in the 2020 election, omitting important nuance during a briefing with lawmakers earlier this month, three national security officials told CNN. [...]
The US intelligence community has assessed that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election and has separately assessed that Russia views Trump as a leader they can work with. But the US does not have evidence that Russia's interference this cycle is aimed at reelecting Trump, the officials said.
"The intelligence doesn't say that," one senior national security official told CNN. "A more reasonable interpretation of the intelligence is not that they have a preference, it's a step short of that. It's more that they understand the President is someone they can work with, he's a dealmaker."
OH FUCK OFF.
That is not even an "intelligence assessment." Has the intelligence community also assessed that Russians really love to eat borscht, but don't take that to mean borscht is their absolute favorite food no matter what, because one time Russia had macaroni and cheese and was like "Oh, Igor! Ees like cheesy orgasm in mouth!" about it?
"He's a dealmaker." Trump is a "leader they can work with." Fuck you, that is Trump White House propaganda, and we do not care how trustworthy the CNN journalist (rhymes with "Fake Fapper") thinks his sources are.
This is so stupid.
Bernie Sanders got the briefing. He's enough of a big boy to understand what is going on. Now, we know that in Trump's Washington, because the president is so fucking thin-skinned that they have to finesse reality in order to keep him from flying into a rage, and because literally they hide intel from him that they think will make him lose his shit, the messaging from administration sources -- even supposedly trustworthy ones! -- is probably a bit muddy. We are fully trusting that "Russia just thinks Trump is a dealmaker!" might be a version of what the intelligence says, watered down/completely made up for Trumpian consumption.
But to anyone who has been paying attention the past several years, it's horseshit.
One reason we know it's horseshit is because it's the exact same playbook Russia used in 2016. There's a whole section of the Mueller Report that explains exactly how Russia had its thumb on the scale for Trump, and how Russia sought to exploit divisions in the Democratic primary in order to hurt Hillary Clinton's general election race against Trump.
We also know it's horseshit because there are approximately 765,000 reasons why Russia would want to keep its puppet in office, all based on what Trump has delivered and has been trying to deliver for Putin.
And look, Trump did not go berserk and fire his acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire and install a toe-sucking loyalist because he was mad Adam Schiff got a briefing that said Vladimir Putin thinks Trump is just a super-fuckin'-great Art Of The Dealer who will run America like a responsible and prosperous democracy. That doesn't even make sense.
In Wonkette's Sunday Shows roundup, there were interviews with current National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien and Pence chief of staff Marc Short, who whiiiiiiiiined out some nonsense about how Russia wouldn't want Trump anyway, because Trump did sanctions to Russia (hahahahahahahahahaha OK), while Bernie Sanders did his honeymoon in the Soviet Union and loves Marxism, which is ... not the current governing philosophy of Putin's authoritarian oligarchical Russia, but sure, Marc!
Meanwhile, O'Brien -- who, again, is the national security advisor, Trump's fourth one, sixth if you count the "actings" -- jumped on the Bernie part of the intel, while pleading the fifth on any other knowledge he might have that the intelligence community has assessed that water is wet and that Russia is caucusing for Trump yet again.
Point is, they're not even on message with each other, besides how they are all trying to deny the obvious truth.
But those Sunday shows are a good reminder that Trump assholes have pulled this gaslighting shit before, for almost the exact same reasons:
Same dirty work, slightly different cast of characters.
Fuckin' Devin's still around, though! He went on TV on Friday and asked a very big question for a man who is currently busy suing an imaginary cow:
Because in the 2018 midterms -- which Russia did interfere in, to be clear -- the American people managed to speak more loudly than Russia did? Glad to help, Devin, we are always here for you.
It's worth remembering that according to the Washington Post it was Fucking Devin who whispered in Trump's ear about the briefing in the House Intel Committee where Congress learned that Russia is volunteering for the Trump campaign again. Of course, Fucking Devin says NO HE NEVER, that was not him, and now he is going to have to sue the Washington Post so many times for aggravated fake news-ing. And hey, maybe he has room for an extra lawsuit right now, since a Virginia judge LOLed his lawsuit against Fusion GPS right out of court on Friday.
Our point is that Devin Nunes is fuckin' dumb as hell again, and that the entire Trump administration and its associated lackeys are trying to gaslight America about what the intelligence community knows about ongoing Russian interference for Trump. Meanwhile, Trump is cleaning out all the halfway decent and honest people from his administration, especially in the intel community, in order to cover up this year's Russian election-stealing efforts, which are remarkably similar to 2016's Russian election-stealing efforts, the ones that helped put Trump in the White House in the first place.
Don't fall for any of it. If it sounds like bullshit, it is.
[CNN]
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter RIGHT HERE, DO IT RIGHT HERE!
Wonkette is fully funded by readers like YOU. If you love Wonkette, SUPPORT WONKETTE FINANCIALLY.
Evan Hurst is the senior editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.