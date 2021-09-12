Put On Your Sunday Best, Because We Are Having A Wonkette Weekend Live Stream
Ahoy! Happy weekend! Remember last week when Stephen and Robyn had a lovely chat? Well we're gonna be doing that more often, because it's fun and because Robyn has a lot of really cute jewelry that no one gets to see because pandemic, and that should make us all sad.
We'll be up in a hot minute!
UPDATED WITH LINK:
