Rep. Paul Gosar Praises Hero Cops By Demanding FBI Turn Them Over To Deranged Mob
"Back the blue!" shout Republicans, warning darkly of "Marxist" Black Lives Matter protestors and Antifa supersoldiers coming to murder saintly white taxpayers in their beds now that Democrats have defunded the police. But that's only when those hero cops are shooting unarmed Black men. When it's law enforcement holding back a horde of crazed MAGA rioters shouting "Hang Mike Pence!" it's another matter entirely.
Which is why 21 House Republicans, a full 10 percent of their caucus, voted against a resolution awarding Congressional Gold Medals to the very officers who defended them during the January 6 Capitol Insurrection. And, yes, it's the same cast of memelords you think it is — the ones who spend all their time grandstanding and offering stunt legislation to own the libs.
There's Rep. Andrew Clyde, who called the rioters "tourists," despite footage of him screaming to bar the door. And Rep. Lauren Boebert, who loves her some good ol' rebels. Louie Gohmert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Matt Gaetz showed their whole asses, because it was a day that ends in "Y." Kentucky's Thomas Massie worried that labeling the events as an "insurrection" was "partisan," because "I think if we call that an insurrection, it could have a bearing on their case that I don't think would be good."
Plus a bunch of JV shitstirrers of lesser infamy — Andy Biggs, Michael Cloud, Bob Good, Andy Harris, Jody Hice, Mary Miller, Barry Moore, Ralph Norman, Scott Perry, John Rose, Matt Rosendale, Chip Roy, Greg Steube — and Warren Davidson, a backbencher from Ohio who accused Democrats of "using an opportunity to recognize the valor of our Capitol Police officers to launder a politically motivated narrative about the events of 1/6."
But it was Arizona Rep. Paul "Dental Body Language Expert" Gosar, who won the Crazy Sumbitch of the Day award. (That guy is like the Simone Biles of batshittery.)
Here he is trying to get FBI Director Chris Wray to admit that the guards executed poor Ashli Babbit in cold blood and hand over the officer's name so Gosar can better paint a target on his back for every rightwing lunatic in the country.
While questioning FBI Director Wray, Rep. Paul Gosar asserts that Ashli Babbitt was "executed" https://t.co/ySYscC096P— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar)1623790005.0
"Director Wray, do you know who executed Ashli Babbitt," he demanded in classic "When did you stop beating your wife" style.
"No, I don't know the name of the person who—" Wray responded, before Gosar cut him off.
"So, do you agree that Ashli Babbit was unarmed?" he demanded.
Wray continued to refuse to comment, noting that the case was investigated by "DC Metro's internal affairs department," who cleared the officer of wrongdoing. But Congressman Mensa was not mollified.
"It's disturbing," he railed. "The officer that did that shooting appeared to be hiding, lying in wait, and he gave no warning before killing her. Question! Why hasn't that officer that executed her been named when police officers around the country are routinely identified after a shooting?"
The Washington Post has reported that the unidentified officer has already received death threats, but Rep. Gosar would like to save the howling mob the trouble of hunting him down, please and thank you.
It's an odd way to describe a crowd forcing its way through a line of police and breaking a window in an attempt to enter the Speakers Lobby. Aren't Republicans the ones telling us that Black people wouldn't get shot by cops if they would just comply with police instruction?
But Gosar is nothing if not odd, so he continued to press Wray, who is, lest we forget, an investigator, not a prosecutor. "Do you approve of lethal force against unarmed citizens?" he wondered, launching into an elaborate hypothetical grounded in the assumption that officers knew Babbitt was unarmed at the time they shot her — not a standard he has ever advocated for when the victim was a Black man, of course.
The whole thing was vile, as Rep. Liz Cheney agreed.
"On January 6, as the violent mob advanced on the House chamber, I was standing near @RepGosar and helped him open his gas mask," she tweeted. "The Capitol Police led us to safety. It is disgusting and despicable to see Gosar lie about that day and smear the men and women who defended us."
But disgusting and despicable is kind of Paul Gosar's brand, so ... here we are.
