Why Would GOP 'Denounce' Rush For Calling Kamala Harris A 'Ho'? He's Just Like Them.
Rush Limbaugh called Kamala Harris a "ho." Of course he did. He's a disgusting person who says disgusting things about women on the regular and has done so for at least the past three decades. In fact, one might argue he cannot open his mouth and say something about a woman that is not absolutely appalling. He's not even going to bother saying something neutral. He's not going to say "Kamala Harris has brown hair." He's going to do something like calling her a "ho," because he's a pig. He also called her a "mattress," which I would argue is a whole lot worse than calling someone a "ho."
This is not an excuse, it is just a fact. I certainly don't mean it in a "Oh, he's a shock jock, he says things to shock people and therefore it's okay ... somehow" kind of way. He is a terrible person who says terrible things.
Like so:
On this episode of his show, Limbaugh complained about a freelance photographer losing his gig working for the NBA because he posted a fake campaign ad for Biden and Harris titled "Joe and the Hoe," and then repeated that charming phrase multiple times.
Via Media Matters:
He posted an image that read 'Joe and the Hoe,'" — h-o-e.
Now, what do you think that's about, "Joe and the Hoe"? Well, that takes me to the second story. They got rid of him, by the way. WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes, who was aware of the photographer after he worked for the Houston Comets, was among those to comment on the situation before the NBA's decision. She said, so this guy works for the NBA, covers the Houston Rockets, been around for a while. He even worked for the Houston Comets. "It's amazing how people will smile in your face, but eventually their true colors will show.'" Anyway, so he's gone, "Joe and the Hoe."
Cute.
He then went on to discuss a deeply stupid and sexist article from The Spectator:
Then there is this from The Spectator: "Why It Should Matter to Women That Kamala Slept Her Way Up." Whoa! You know what that's about? That's about Willie Brown. […]
"It's no secret, but public knowledge that Kamala Harris slept her way up into California political life by being a very public escort and mattress for California Democrat kingmaker Willie Brown."
Now, some people read this story, "Mattress? Didn't he mean mistress?" No, I think they meant "mattress" here. I think — Dov Fischer is the author of the story. So we have two different stories here that are trading off the known fact that she was Willie Brown's mattress, and that he has written about it, and that he has talked about how it propelled her — that he ended up being one of her mentors.
Well, that is certainly a disgusting way to talk about anyone.
Limbaugh then went on to whine that we are not having a "conversation" about how Kamala Harris is a slut who slept her way to the top — which, let's be real, is not an actual thing, for her or anybody.
And this guy, this photographer in the NBA, "Joe and hoe." And yet there's no — there's no reaction to this whatsoever. And now we have something new that's been thrust — ahem — into American politics, and that is the question of using sex to get ahead.
And as Kamala Harris might say, "We should have that conversation" — because she says that a lot, about a lot of different things.
Willie Brown was obviously not "the top" for her. The actual story of this is that they dated for a short period of time and then, later, he appointed her to Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board and the California Medical Assistance Commission. Probably everyone else on those boards was also there because they knew somebody, because that is how these things work. It seems, however, that exactly none of them went on to become an attorney general or a senator. If we eliminated every elected official who ever got a leg up based on who they knew, we would have to eliminate literally all of the elected officials. And several presidents. Including the current one.
This bullshit has nothing to do with ethics and everything to do with male terror over women "using their sexuality" to manipulate them and, we guess, steal all of the board appointments they or their spoiled children are rightfully entitled to after so many rounds of golf.
But I digress.
Upon clicking on "Rush Limbaugh" on the trending tags on Twitter, I saw a whole bunch of people calling on Republicans to "denounce" him for this. As if a single one of them is better than Rush Limbaugh in any way whatsoever. Perhaps at one point it was reasonable for people to believe there were "Good Republicans" who were nothing like Rush Limbaugh, that he was some kind of extreme outlier. But like ... they never actually disagreed with him on anything, and now they know they can get away with and even be rewarded for acting like a cafone. They don't need to denounce, they don't even need the old dogwhistles anymore.
Not that they ever really did "denounce" before.
Please to recall that back in 2012, Limbaugh called Sandra Fluke, a private citizen, a "slut" and a "prostitute" for advocating for subsidized birth control because people couldn't afford it, and the response from Mitt Romney — the "good" Republican, the "reasonable" Republican, the "why can't they all be like him?" Republican, the Republican who just can't believe how we got to a place where someone as crass as Trump could be president — was "I'll just say this, which is, it's not the language I would have used."
Rush Limbaugh is who they are. Even if they are polite, even if they are the good, reasonable, respectable dog-whistling Republicans, Rush Limbaugh is who they are. He is one of the people out there, energizing their base and getting their voters riled up and mad about all of the bad sexy women out there trying to take advantage of them.
At best, if they do "denounce" this kind of shit, we've given them an out. And how the hell does that help us?
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. In addition to her work at Wonkette, she also has a biweekly column at Dame. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse