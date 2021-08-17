Rick Scott So Mad Biden Gave Afghanistan To Trump's Taliban Buddies
There are craven whores, and then there's Florida GOP Senator Rick Scott.
After the disastrous events in Afghanistan, we must confront a serious question: Is Joe Biden capable of dischargin… https://t.co/cB5d8EnJyc— Rick Scott (@Rick Scott)1629128559.0
After four years of absolute fucking chaos, Florida's junior senator wants to 25th Amendment President Joe Biden for carrying out Trump's plan to GTFO of Afghanistan come hell or high water?
REALLY?
Because when Trump announced the withdrawal last year, Rick Scott didn't have shit to say about it. And after Trump sat down with the Taliban, forced the Afghan government to release 5,000 prisoners, and convinced Pakistan to cough up Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a founder of the Taliban who's back to lead the country, Senator Tough on Taliban said Donald Trump should be elected to another term.
"@POTUS's failed withdrawal of U.S. forces in Afghanistan has handed it back to the same terrorist-coddling extremists who ruled it on Sept. 11, 2001," Scott tweeted indignantly, unbothered that Trump literally wanted to invite the Taliban to Camp David on the anniversary of September 11, so he could take credit for a power-sharing agreement between the elected government and those "terrorist coddling extremists."
But wait, it gets better. Because just an hour after that feat of acrobatic memory-holing, Scott retweeted his fellow Florida GOP Senator Man Marco Rubio begging Joe Biden for disaster relief.
Senator Rubio and @SenRickScott urged @POTUS to approve @GovRonDeSantis' request for an emergency declaration due t… https://t.co/8RGQH7qwVC— Senator Rubio Press (@Senator Rubio Press)1629144878.0
"Dear Mr. President:" Scott and Rubio began. "We write in support of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' request for an emergency declaration due to Tropical Storm Fred, which made landfall near Cape San Blas with maximum sustained winds at 65 miles per hour."
Yes, that does sound like an appropriate use of taxpayer funds. But isn't Rick Scott worried Joe Biden is too senile to hand the money over promptly?
"Ensuring that the state has access to the federal resources it needs is imperative to protecting Floridians, their property, and their communities," they added. "As such, we urge you to approve the State of Florida's request for emergency protective measures that will provide the assistance necessary to ensure the safety of our state."
We are old enough to remember when Donald Trump didn't want to allocate federal disaster relief money for California wildfires because the state didn't vote for him, rage tweeting at Gov. Gavin Newsom that "Every year, as the fire's rage & California burns, it is the same thing-and then he comes to the Federal Government for $$ help. No more. Get your act together Governor."
We are old enough to remember when that fucking lunatic seemingly hallucinated a conversation with the president of Finland about raking the forests, and then blamed drought-stricken California for failing to control fire like our neighbors in the Arctic Circle.
We are not old enough to remember the GOP calling for Trump to be 25th Amendment-ed out of the White House for cozying up to the Taliban, threatening to withhold federal tax dollars from his political opponents, or being manifestly batshit. Because none of that ever happened! So maybe Rick Scott can sit this one out, mmmkay?
And while we are not here to defend the debacle in Kabul or the White House's handling of this pullout, we're not going to let the GOP pretend this wasn't exactly what they signed up for under the previous guy. And it takes a lot of chutzpah for the same assholes who have been howling to close the border and keep out all the brown people — especially the Muslim ones! — to turn around complain that Joe Biden has abandoned our allies. It wasn't Joe Biden who refused to admit Afghan and Iraqi interpreters who'd helped the US military in another Republican forever war!
Look, this is a shitshow. No one can deny it. Thank heaven they seem to have secured the airport and are finally starting to fly people out of the country. But we are not here for the GOP to pretend that turning Afghanistan over to the Taliban and leaving our allies and millions of women to their fate is some shit Biden cooked up.
We all own this.
Liz Dye lives in Baltimore with her wonderful husband and a houseful of teenagers. When she isn't being mad about a thing on the internet, she's hiding in plain sight in the carpool line. She's the one wearing yoga pants glaring at her phone.