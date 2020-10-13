Any OTHER Dem Governors You Assholes Want To Kidnap For Trump?
Rightwing thugs or domestic terrorists or whatever you want to call them as long as you don't use the word “militia" planned to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and put her on trial for, presumably, trying to keep their dumb asses alive during a pandemic. The FBI foiled their deranged plot, but it turns out that these loons also discussed abducting Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam — and though the FBI told Northam's security team, nobody considered he might "need to know." Maybe they were setting the stage for a potential romantic comedy/political thriller starring the Rock and Bebe Neuwirth (go make your own movie if you don't like my casting).
FBI Special Agent Richard Trask revealed this plot twist during a hearing in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
From the Washington Post:
"At this meeting they discussed possible targets, taking a sitting governor, specifically issues with the governors of Michigan and Virginia, based upon the lockdown orders," Trask told the court, referring to state-mandated restrictions implemented to combat the spread of coronavirus.
Where did this band of Travis Bickles get the idea to go after Northam?
LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!— Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump)1587137145.0
Oh right.
Donald Trump tweeted “LIBERATE MICHIGAN" in all-caps, the official font style for crazy people. There were no elections in Virginia around this time, so it seems like President Law & Order: Criminal Intent was promoting armed revolt.
Trump's idiot daughter — the older one, Ivanka —tried to justify her father's craptastic COVID-19 response. She laughably claimed Monday that “except through the lens of revisionist history, most people were not taking [COVID] very seriously, on the Hill or elsewhere." No, lady, most Democratic governors did take the coronavirus seriously, and the so-called president denounced the sensible public health measures they imposed to slow the virus's spread.
This also isn't the first time Trump targeted Northam. He's repeatedly claimed the governor supports the “execution" of babies. That'd be awful if it were true, which it is not. Here's what Trump tweeted on September 18 when early voting started in Virginia.
Voting starts in Virginia TODAY, and we are going to WIN. You have a crazy Governor who wants to take away your gun… https://t.co/VbZ5iEgfuf— Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump)1600455367.0
Big Gretch didn't hesitate to call out Trump last week. He's not just some common Keith Olbermann, whose tough words concern Mitt Romney so much. No, as impossible as it is to believe, Trump's the president of the United States.
WHITMER: Hate groups heard the president's words not as a rebuke, but as a rallying cry. When our leaders speak, their words matter. They carry weight. When our leaders meet, encourage or fraternize with domestic terrorists, they legitimize their actions and they are complicit. When they stoke and contribute to hate speech, they are complicit.
Conservatives are so desperate for a both-sides narrative that they try to link Joe Biden with people who vandalize statues in Portland, but the reality is that Biden doesn't stir up shit on Twitter. He doesn't spread lies and slander before a crowd of dummies at a rally.
A new statement from Northam's office connects kidnapping discussions w/ Trump's rhetoric. https://t.co/Zj9Prx4MO0 https://t.co/3odhPuWuzL— Ben Paviour (@Ben Paviour)1602604490.0
Kamala Harris has long argued that Twitter should kick Trump off its platform. He repeatedly violates Twitter's terms of service and clearly receives special treatment because of the office he stinks up.
HARRIS: No user, regardless of their job, wealth, or stature, should be exempt from abiding by Twitter's user agreement, not even the President of the United States.
I wasn't fully on board with booting Trump from Twitter. It would make too many Republicans happy, as they so often wish he'd “stop tweeting" and just pass their evil laws and nominate more hack judges. We arguably benefitted from the world seeing Trump's unfiltered insanity, but it's obvious now that he's a clear threat, not just to elected officials but to the marginalized who the FBI might not immediately notice.
Trump's words matter. They will still carry weight with the unhinged even after his presidency ends. Private Citizen Trump could prove even more dangerous. Twitter needs to pull the plug.
