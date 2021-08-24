Roger Stone Not Being Very Christlike To Steve Bannon
Here's a quote for you:
"He's a grifter – a fat ugly inarticulate poorly groomed alcoholic with delusions of grandeur. He has never elected anybody to any public office in his life most particularly not Donald Trump who is his own man in implemented [sic] his own strategy."
Goodness! Our rightwing friends sure aren't showing very much Christian grace to each other right now!
That's Roger Stone, who was indicted and convicted for Trump-related crimes before having his sentence commuted, posting on Telegram about Steve Bannon, who was indicted and pardoned before he could be convicted. And in the full post, Stone writes many flowery words about how Bannon might get indicted in the state of New York next. AND ROGER STONE IS HAPPY ABOUT IT.
The full text of what Stone posted:
"Robert Mueller informant and perjurer Steve Bannon doesn't know his ass from his elbow. Steve didn't make money on Wall Street nor did he make money in Hollywood.
"He's a grifter – a fat ugly inarticulate poorly groomed alcoholic with delusions of grandeur. He has never elected anybody to any public office in his life most particularly not Donald Trump who is his own man in implemented [sic] his own strategy.
"Despite being an informant for Robert Mueller they indicted him anyway and he will soon be recharged in New York on new charges. You'll see me as [sic] his trial in the front row and I will not leave until he is convicted and jailed."
At the end of the post, Roger Stone linked to an article in the Palmer Report, because that's how discerning Roger Stone is.
We mostly post this because it's fun to watch them turn on each other and hate each other and eat each other. Why, just the other day, Alex Jones was saying that Donald Trump is maybe just a dumbass. Which is true, except for how Jones was saying it because Trump was reluctantly encouraging people to get vaccinated.
In other very important news, Roger Stone says he's going to sue ABC News for defamation (you don't care why) and superlawyer Larry Klayman did sue Roger Stone for defamation (you really don't care why), and oh yeah, another one of Devin Nunes's clown lawsuits against people who hurt his feelings has been thrown out, the one against the Republican strategist Liz Mair. He's still suing the imaginary cow and the one that pretends on Twitter to be his mommy, though the Fresno Bee notes that "he has not been able to serve them with a complaint."
Don't know why that important Devin Nunes update felt like it belonged in this post about Roger Stone calling Steve Bannon a "fat ugly inarticulate poorly groomed alcoholic with delusions of grandeur," but it just did.
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter.
Wonkette is funded ALL BY LOVELY READERS. No corporate funny business here! Click below to donate.
Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.