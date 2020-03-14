Ronna Romney McDaniel Tweeting Coronavirus Updates From Parallel Earth Where Trump Isn’t Dumbf*ck
We normally don't like to make big, bold declarations at Wonkette, because they can prove embarrassing later like almost any Chuck Todd take. However, it seems inconceivable right now that Donald Trump will win re-election in November. Whatever chance there was that an Electoral College-empowered minority of voters would be just that stupid again went up in smoke with the coronavirus outbreak. This disaster is affecting everyone -- even red states like Texas where “real" Americans live and if they survive will later vote.
Longtime Republican Peter Wehner at The Atlantic officially shut down the Trump presidency like it's a public school.
It has taken a good deal longer than it should have, but Americans have now seen the con man behind the curtain. The president, enraged for having been unmasked, will become more desperate, more embittered, more unhinged. He knows nothing will be the same. His administration may stagger on, but it will be only a hollow shell. The Trump presidency is over.
But if you check RNC chair Ronna ROMNEY McDaniel's Twitter feed, you'll find yourself in an alternate reality where everything is swell and it's Trump's stellar stewardship of this crisis that's responsible.
This isn't true. It's her job to lie and never use her family name (ROMNEY), but this is just pathetic. Sensible people know Trump's done a godawful job reacting to the coronavirus crisis. The markets tanked partly because of a collective lack of faith in his leadership and the garbled lie salads that come out of his mouth. Maybe she's trying to convince the nimrods who watch Fox News, but they'll believe anything positive about the so-called president. She might as well amp up the lies and claim Trump will produce a vaccine from his own magic man spunk.
McDaniel shared a New York Post article by Michael Goodwin, who insisted that Trump “passes coronavirus test with flying colors." This is an unfortunately worded headline because Trump has likely been exposed to the coronavirus and has refused to get tested. (During his presser Friday, he said he MIGHT get tested.) He's “not concerned," which doesn't mean you should have so cavalier an attitude if you've rubbed elbows with an infected person. Never forget Trump is a fool who is almost preternaturally incapable of making intelligent decisions.
Joe Biden gave a speech Wednesday that reminded Americans what it's like to have a president. Later that day, McDaniel reminded Americans that Biden was a gaffe-prone right-wing punchline during Barack Obama's administration. If this is Trump's general election strategy, he should just go ahead and forfeit the presidency to Biden today. It would probably save lives. Look, voters love foot-in-mouth Biden. They think he's adorable and safe, like a puppy that doesn't have the coronavirus.
The Trump War Room wants us to know that Trump's incompetent handling of the coronavirus is nothing like Biden's “incompetent" handling of the 2009 swine flu. (RELEVANT LINK.) It's a banana-pants comparison, as cities weren't locked down and businesses ruined because of the swine flu. If Republicans are conflating those two outbreaks, that is horrifying. They obviously aren't paying attention to what's happening here in the real world.
If the Trump administration could just admit it fucked up, that would be a step in the right direction. Instead, McDaniel (ROMNEY) just plays Baghdad Bob. Sorry, but your lies aren't working now.
