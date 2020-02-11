Rush Limbaugh Has Question About Pete Buttigieg Kissing His Husband. Wonkette Has Answer.
World's most undeserving Medal of Freedom recipient Rush Limbaugh asked a question on his radio show today about big gay Pete Buttigieg, because apparently Limbaugh has never met a gay person:
LIMBAUGH: So I saw a political ad, where Mayor Pete, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, going on and on and on and on and on, about how parents in America are struggling to explain President Trump to their children. And then I happen to see this — now, what are you shaking your head at in there? You think — natural conclusion — so he says Trump causes problems for parents, what about that? If you're not watching on the DittoCam, what it is, a picture of Mayor Pete kissing his husband — which he does frequently.
Good question, if you are a dumbshit who lives under a rock and hides from the reality where gay people exist and millions of kids know gay people exist and their parents have zero problem explaining it, because it's not a hard concept for children to understand. (To be fair, we probably just described Limbaugh's average dead-end listener.)
Here, for the record, is the answer to the question of how to explain to your kids why Pete Buttigieg kisses his husband all the time whenever he wants:
Because some people are gay, and that means that some princes grow up to marry princesses and some princes grow up to marry princes, and also sometimes princesses marry princesses! Point is, that's Pete's husband and Pete loves his husband. You know, like your uncles Eric and Jimmy!
But a better question would be why Rush Limbaugh was caught coming back from an all-male trip to the the Dominican Republic that one time with 29 Viagras in a mislabeled bottle, especially when you consider the Dominican Republic is such a hotspot for underage sex tourism.
OK, maybe you shouldn't say that to the children, who are obviously way too young to learn about "Rush Limbaugh" and "Viagra" and what may or may not be his particular proclivities, we cannot possibly speculate. We do of course advise parents to tell their children to stay away from Limbaugh, because obviously.
All kids are old enough to see Pete kiss his husband, though, because that's just two people who love each other very much and are married and like to kiss each other.
We trust this blog post has been helpful for Rush Limbaugh, fucking idiot homophobe garbage human waste person.
OPEN THREAD.
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter RIGHT HERE, DO IT RIGHT HERE!
Wonkette is fully funded by readers like YOU. If you love Wonkette, SUPPORT WONKETTE FINANCIALLY.
Evan Hurst is the senior editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.