Rush Limbaugh Is Right. It Was Cruel Of Democrats To Suggest Trump Not Have Rallies Because Coronavirus.
This past Sunday, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-California) went on MSNBC and suggested that, given all of the coronavirus, 2020 candidates should refrain from holding big rallies (particularly indoors!), in order to keep people safe. While both Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden have said they would be willing to do so, Donald Trump has been adamant that neither snow nor rain nor heat nor threat of pandemic will keep him from holding his little rallies.
To that end, Rep. Speier suggested that insisting on holding rallies could harm his supporters:
"The fact that he is not willing to cancel his various rallies suggests that he is willing to place even his most ardent supporters at risk because we're supposed to stay six feet away from other persons in order to mitigate the exchange of those viruses."
Speier tweeted about this again on Monday afternoon:
Now, this may seem to you like a thing that is simply a good and sane idea, especially when we are all driving ourselves nuts trying to remember to not touch our own faces, and especially with all that trouble with the CPAC attendee who exposed untold legions of right-wing politicians to the coronavirus, but not everyone agrees.
On his radio show Monday, Rush Limbaugh explained that Democrats do not care at all about public safety, and are in fact just trying to shut down Trump's rallies because they know that so many Democrats are super jazzed about attending them.
Via Mediaite:
Limbaugh began the segment by stating that, "Democrats out the wazoo are showing up at Trump rallies."
"This is why they want these rallies stopped. This is why — it's not because of public safety, not because of public health. These people — because as you point out, they're not making an effort to shut down every other opportunity for people to congregate," Limbaugh continued.
The caller who Limbaugh was speaking to then stated, "I just think the majority of people, I mean, granted their base won't, but the majority of people can see through that."
And we would have gotten away with it, too, if it weren't for you meddling conservative talk show hosts and your dog!
"No, but it makes perfect sense from their standpoint. If you can't beat Trump and if you want to stop the appearance of excitement about the Trump campaign, then stop the rallies. And if you're really worried that so many people attending rallies are actually Democrats, then you've really gotta shut them down," the radio host riffed.
This is definitely what is going on here! I don't know what we were thinking, assuming that they would not see right through our plans. It was just foolish.
And Ol' Rushbo was not the only one who was hep to our devious schemes. Various sketchy-sounding conservative websites also caught on.
Can't fool them!
Personally, I would like to implore all of my fellow liberals to just stop encouraging Trump supporters not to go to rallies. Obviously, an enclosed space filled with hundreds of strangers is a perfectly safe place to be, just so long as they all agree to self-quarantine for a full two weeks afterwards. Oh wait, some people seem incapable of hand-washing, let alone sticking to a self-quarantine, so never mind, that won't work at all.
[Mediaite]
Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. In addition to her work at Wonkette, she also has a biweekly column at Dame. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse