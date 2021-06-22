Sad Loser Trump Wanted DOJ To Punish SNL For Hurting His Feelings So Much
We have a feeling that for the rest of Donald Trump's natural life, we're just going to keep learning stories about how sad and weak and pathetic he was as president, what a thin-skinned jellyfish person he really was and continues to be.
Trump bellyached and cried from the beginning about the mean people at "Saturday Night Live" making fun of him. Oh god, he wailed about it. It wounded him to his core that SNL viewed him as an endless fount of things to mock. Many a Sunday morning, back when Trump was considered adult enough to have his own Twitter account, before he incited a domestic terrorist attack on the American people and lost that privilege, he would scream into Twitter about how his feelings were upset.
But just as we're learning the actual lengths Trump went to, in order to try to convince the Department of Justice to follow his harebrained conspiracy theories about election fraud and create a justification for him seizing Dear Leader power, the Daily Beast has a scooplet about how he also, as president, tried to use the weight of the state to ... well, to make SNL stop making fun of him and upsetting his feelings.
In March 2019, the then-president of the United States had just watched an episode of the long-running, liberal-leaning NBC sketch comedy series (it wasn't even a new episode, it was a rerun), and grew immediately incensed that the show was gently mocking him.
"It's truly incredible that shows like Saturday Night Live, not funny/no talent, can spend all of their time knocking the same person (me), over & over, without so much of a mention of 'the other side,'" Trump tweeted, long before he was banned from Twitter for inspiring a violent mob. "Like an advertisement without consequences. Same with Late Night Shows. Should Federal Election Commission and/or FCC look into this?"
A loser tweet from a loser, and a stupid, uninformed tweet from the stupidest, most uninformed man ever born.
Could the Federal Election Commission do anything about it? The FCC? No, you idiot. Those entities aren't around to make blubbering wannabe tyrants feel better.
But he took it further:
The internal discussions that followed, between the former leader of the free world and some of his political and legal advisers, once again underscored just how much Trump wanted to use the full weight and power of the U.S. government to punish his personal enemies.
According to two people familiar with the matter, Trump had asked advisers and lawyers in early 2019 about what the Federal Communications Commission, the courts systems, and—most confusingly to some Trump lieutenants—the Department of Justice could do to probe or mitigate SNL, Jimmy Kimmel, and other late-night comedy mischief-makers.
He was actually asking his advisers if the FCC and the courts and DOJ could make Lorne Michaels and Jimmy stop tugging on his very big underpants and giving him wedgies. According to one of the Beast's sources, "It was more annoying than alarming, to be honest with you." Because fuck off, Mister President. Throughout Trump's presidency, his advisers treated him like a child, spoke to the media about him as if he were a child, and often paid literally zero attention to his HEREBY ORDERS.
Sounds like that's what went on here.
In early 2019, Trump had to be repeatedly advised that the "equal-time" rules to which he appeared to refer wouldn't even apply in this situation, given that late-night shows and NBC sketch comedy are clearly staged satire, and thus not bound by the same requirements of other forms of broadcast TV and radio.
The other source, who has a law degree, said that when they briefly discussed this with Trump more than two years ago, they made a point of saying that the Justice Department, in particular, doesn't handle these matters, anyway. Trump seemed disappointed to hear that there was no actual legal recourse or anything that the FCC or DOJ could do to punish late-night, anti-Trump comedy.
"Can something else be done about it?" Trump replied, according to this source, to which they responded with some version of "I'll look into it." (This person says that to this day, they have not, in fact, "looked into it.")
The Daily Beast has a full explanation of how confused Trump seems to have been about the rules and regulations and proper names he was screaming on Twitter about, and then asking his advisers about with his idiot mouth, should you want to brush up.
They also report that Trump appears to still be nursing his wounds over the late night funny guys being mean to him, at least if the MyPillow guy is to be believed. Mike Lindell says Trump gave him an attaboy for on going on the Jimmy Kimmel show, and, in the Beast's words, "sticking it to" him. (Kimmel literally just made fun of Lindell the entire time.)
In summary and in conclusion, Donald Trump is dumb and pathetic again.
