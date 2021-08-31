Say, Joe Biden, Ended Any Forever Wars Lately? You Did? Tell Us All About It!
President Joe Biden is set to address America about the end of the US military presence in Afghanistan, which became official as the last US C-17 transport plane took off from Kabul's airport yesterday, just before midnight local time. As Lawrence O'Donnell noted last night on MSNBC, it's a pretty unusual situation for a president to give a speech after an unsuccessful military conflict. O'Donnell noted that he'd checked with NBC News archivists, who confirmed that in 1975, following the fall of Saigon, Gerald Ford didn't so much as hold a press conference, let alone a speech to the nation.
"We're betting this one starts on time" is a thing Dok wrote in his draft that then did not come to pass.
[The White House on YouTube / Photo: Gage Skidmore, Creative Commons license 2.0]
