Nancy Pelosi Sees The GOP's Bullsh*t Coming
White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx appeared on CNN's "State Of The Union" this weekend, where she proved House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lack of confidence in her is merited:
BIRX: I want to be very clear. What we are seeing today is different from March and April. It is extraordinarily widespread.
Now?! Now it's "widespread"?! Before it was, what, just a hiccup? We are all Meryl Streep right now.
Birx also told CNN:
BIRX: I'm going to do what the CDC guidelines have recommended, and certainly the director. If you have high caseload and active community spread, just like we are asking people not to go to bars, not to have household parties, not to create large spreading events, we are asking people to distance learn at this moment, so we can get this epidemic under control.
On Monday, Nancy Pelosi reiterated why she has so little confidence in Birx:
PELOSI: I don't have confidence in anyone who stands there while the president says [swallowing] Lysol is going to cure your virus. You know, it'll kill you, and you won't have the virus anymore.
And so forth.
As you know by now, Pelosi's statements and Birx's slight disagreement with Trump on school reopenings elicited this response:
So Crazy Nancy Pelosi said horrible things about Dr. Deborah Birx, going after her because she was too positive on… https://t.co/E0d5Oy4CIY— Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump)1596462296.0
Same shit, different day. But back to Pelosi!
Pelosi spoke about the GOP's refusal to extend the $600 unemployment add-on, on "This Week":
'We have to defeat the virus…[it's] one of the contentious issues': Speaker Pelosi | ABC News www.youtube.com
PELOSI: We have been for the $600. They have a $200 proposal, which does not meet the needs of America's working families. And it's a condescension, quite frankly, because they're saying, really don't need it; they're just staying home because they make more money at $600. So, the idea that they made a proposal is really not actually factual. [...] [T]he fact is [...] they're subjecting somebody who gets $600 to scrutiny they won't subject some of the people that are getting millions of dollars in the PPP.
Not only is Speaker Pelosi absolutely correct (again) but it was like she was clairvoyant, Treasury Secretary and Batman V Superman producer Steven Mnuchin said this literally minutes later on the same show:
RADDATZ: [Y]ou do think it is a disincentive to find a job if you have that extra $600?
MNUCHIN: There's no question in certain cases where we're paying people more to work -- stay home than to work. That's created issues in the entire economy.
Yep! During a highly contagious pandemic and worsening recession, Mnuchin is concerned we peasants will be lounging back and snacking on caviar with an extra $600.
Raddatz cited a Yale study that refuted this theory, which Mnuchin dismissed while seemingly forgetting America is a consumer-driven economy that can't function if Americans are busy starving or unable to spend money. Bernie Sanders pointed out Mnuchin's transparency about what the GOP actually values when he retweeted the interview clip:
So that happened. But back to Pelosi on "This Week"!
Pelosi called out the GOP's attempts to disenfranchise voters by trying to stop mail-in voting, noting how very recently the GOP and the Trump family were all about mail-in voting:
RADDATZ: President Trump suggested that November's election could be delayed over concerns over mail-in voting. That drew widespread criticism, of course. But what are your concerns come November?
PELOSI: Well, I'm a former chair of the California Democratic Party, and I know that Republicans know how to do mail-in voting. They always would prevail when the mail-in votes came in. But I think it's important for you to know, Martha, that in the most recent election we had in California, spring special election, that the president's son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter in law both did robos and ads saying, Republicans, mail in your ballots. It's important for you to mail in your ballots. So they were talking about mail-in voting at this most recent election. I think that the president -- I don't think it benefits one party or another.
We'd call the GOP's tactics cartoonish, but they don't even rise to that level.
Have a good week, and see you for the next Sunday Show rundown, where we watch the Sunday shows so you never have to.
Wonkette is fully funded by reader donations. Click below, to donate!
Pop Culture observer & Comics fan. Amateur Movie Reviewer. Political Freelance Writer @wonkette. Marine, Husband & Dad. Opinions are mine only.