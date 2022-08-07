Senate Republicans Triumph Over Affordable Insulin
Conservatives across the nation have railed against "Big Pharma" for the last few years, furious that companies like Moderna and Pfizer would do something as cruel as develop a vaccine meant to prevent people from contracting a highly transmissible virus that could kill them — instead of just letting them eat horse paste and drink magic bleach, as God intended. But there are still a few things they love about massive pharmaceutical companies, and one of them is the absolutely obscene prices they charge Americans for lifesaving drugs like insulin.
This weekend, 43 Republican senators took a brave stand and crushed a to cap insulin prices at $35 a month, a price that would still be about three times what it is in most other countries. But right now, the average price of a month's supply of insulin in the States runs from $175-$300, so $35 a month would have been a very welcome change for a lot of people/sinners God doesn't love enough to bless with enough money to afford the more exorbitant prices. Surely, if God/Jesus/The Holy Ghost wanted those people to have insulin he would have given them bodies that produce insulin properly on their own or made them rich enough to afford it!
Surely, many diabetic Republicans across the country are breathing a sigh of relief now, safe in the knowledge that insulin will remain a very exclusive luxury product, unavailable to the teeming masses. How are they even supposed to know they are better than other people if they don't get to see someone slip into a diabetic coma every once in a while?
Although maybe they are not all that jazzed. Turns out, capping the cost of insulin is an extremely popular provision, and according to Data for Progress, 85 percent of Americans support capping the cost at $35.
The measure was proposed by Democratic Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock and in order for it to be added to the reconciliation bill, Democrats required 60 votes in favor. But with 50 Democrats and the seven Republicans, they were three votes short of victory.
The Republican senators that voted against the bill were: John A. Barrasso, WY, Mike Lee, UT, Marsha Blackburn, TN, Cynthia Lummis, WY, Roy Blunt, MO, Roger Marshall, KS, John Boozman, AR, Mitch McConnell. KY, Mike Braun. IN, Jerry Moran, KS, Richard Burr, NC, Rand Paul, KY, Shelley Moore Capito, WV, Rob Portman, OH, John Cornyn, TX, Jim Risch. ID, Tom Cotton, AR, Mitt Romney, UT, Kevin Cramer, ND, Mike Rounds, SD, Mike Crapo, ID, Marco Rubio, FL, Ted Cruz, TX, Ben Sasse, NE, Steve Daines, MT, Rick Scott, FL, Joni Ernst, IA, Tim Scott, SC, Deb Fischer, NE, Richard Shelby, AL, Lindsey Graham, SC, John Thune, SD, Chuck Grassley, IA, Thom Tillis, NC, Bill Hagerty, TN, Patrick Toomey, PA, John Hoeven, ND, Tommy Tuberville, AL, Jim Inhofe, OK, Roger Wicker, MS, Ron Johnson, WI, Todd Young, IN, James Lankford, OK.
Via CNBC:
Following the vote, Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., accused Republicans of caving to pressures from the pharmaceutical industry at the expense of citizens.
“Republicans have just gone on the record in favor of expensive insulin,” Wyden said in a statement. “After years of tough talk about taking on insulin makers, Republicans have once against wilted in the face of heat from Big Pharma.”
“Fortunately, the $35 insulin copay cap for insulin in Medicare remains in the bill, so seniors will get relief from high insulin costs. I will continue working to deliver lower insulin costs to all Americans,” he added.
Republican Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy of Louisiana; Susan Collins of Maine; Josh Hawley of Missouri; Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi; and Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan of Alaska joined Democrats in voting to keep the insulin cap for private insurers on Sunday.
So, just to be clear — for the vast majority of Senate Republicans, Big Pharma is bad when they make life-saving vaccines and good when they are charging American citizens absolutely obscene amounts of money for drugs that they allow people in other countries to buy for almost nothing.
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse