Stacey Abrams Not Done Explaining Why Brian Kemp Sucks

2022 midterms
Stephen Robinson
October 30, 2022 06:45 PM
Tonight's the final Georgia gubernatorial debate as Democrat Stacey Abrams tans the hide of Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. She dominated the last debate a couple weeks ago, but that didn't improve her standing in the polls because that's just not how debates work anymore.

Still, we'll enjoy watching the woman who should be governor. Channel 2 Action News anchor Justin Farmer moderates the debate, which starts at 7 pm ET. Starting at 6 pm, the incomparable Jennifer Lewis will host a debate watch party at D Cafe in Atlanta. If you're nearby, you should go there.

Otherwise, watch the livestream here. Once it's over, the open thread will revert back to our weekend live chat.

Stephen Robinson

Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. Once, he wrote a novel called “Mahogany Slade,” which you should read or at least buy. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."

