Steve Bannon Down To Behead Dr. Fauci And Steal The Election
One of the less horrifying aspects of this election has been how little Steve Bannon has factored into anything. He's not a Trump advisor anymore, he's not in charge of Breitbart, he's not even really as dutifully worshiped by the MAGA crowd as he once was. However! He did make a bit of a splash yesterday when his internet teevee show that you didn't even know he had — War Room With Steve Bannon — got kicked off of Twitter for inciting violence by expressing his very normal desire for Trump to behead Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray.
Yes, while most of us look back on gruesome public executions and think "ew," Bannon looks back and thinks "Now there was a good time."
Transcript via Media Matters:
STEVE BANNON (HOST): Second term kicks off with firing Wray, firing Fauci.
Now I actually want to go a step farther but I realize the president is a kind-hearted man and a good man. I'd actually like to go back to the old times of Tudor England, I'd put the heads on pikes, right, I'd put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats. You either get with the program or you're gone -- time to stop playing games. blow it all up, put Ric Grenell today as the interim head of the FBI, that'll light them up, right.
The same Ric Grenell, who spent all of yesterday fleeing reporters in fear when they dared ask him for evidence of his claims of mass voter fraud in Nevada? Surely he will never be asked questions as the head of the FBI.
Bannon's co-host Jack Maxey agreed that public executions would be a great time, bringing up how Wednesday was the anniversary of the time they hung some Quakers for hanging out with the British in Philadelphia during the American Revolution — which of course is a thing everyone has a reminder for on their calendars. "Remember, Remember, the 4th of November ... was the time that we hung some Quakers," is what we all say.
JACK MAXEY (CO-HOST): You know what Steve, just yesterday there was the anniversary of the hanging of two Tories in Philadelphia, these were Quaker businessmen who had cohabitated, if you will, with the British while they were occupying Philadelphia. These people were hung. This is what we used to do to traitors.
BANNON: That's how you won the revolution. No one wants to talk about it. The revolution wasn't some sort of garden party, right? It was a civil war. It was a civil war.
So he's gonna American Revolution us all? Is that what's going on here? Didn't we already do this with the Tea Party people? Is Steve Bannon gonna start walking around with a tricorn hat? While holding people's heads on spikes?
That wasn't it for Steve Bannon yesterday, either. He was also on the "faithless electors" train, reassuring Trump voters that Trump actually won the election on Tuesday, but also they still have a month to steal it anyway, because Republican legislatures can just tell their electors to vote for him.
War Room: Pandemic Ep 477 - Multiple Paths to Inauguration youtu.be
He said:
Time's on our side, ladies and gentlemen — they're the ones with the ticking time bomb. […]
December 6 is when it's all gonna be done, December 8 is the safe harbor, December 14 is the electoral college. If we miss it, no big deal.
We control the House. They don't wanna talk about it on MSNBC, but we control the House.
Let's just go to January, and have Nancy Pelosi suck on a big ol lemon while we're voting in the House.
By the way, on the 6th, they can't certify the vote? The state legislatures take it. Look at Larry Schweikart's tweet. State legislatures controlled by Republicans, controlled by Trump faction, get to select the electors. I know you don't like that, Washington Post, I know you don't like that New York Times, I know you don't like that CNN and MSNBC, that's what you don't talk about, but that's reality.
We've won this and we control every piece of the apparatus. We control the courts, we control the state legislatures, we control the House and the Senate.
And people are gonna say "Oh Bannon, you're saying the quiet part out loud!" Well it's time to say it out loud! We're proud of it! We control those things because we've won elections. It's time to step up, stand up. Let's have a second term and let's start today.
He then started rambling on about how Trump is just gonna take the oath of office and make a pact with GOD to protect the Constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic — "domestic underlined like five times" — because of how we are all his enemies and he has to protect the Constitution from us by taking office whether he is elected or not.
It seems unlikely that this will happen.
