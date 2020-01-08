Susan Collins So Mad Chuck Schumer Made Her Rig Impeachment Trial For Trump
There are no "honorable" Republicans. Let's just get this out of the way. Anyone who believes otherwise should go kick footballs with Charlie Brown. Mitch McConnell declared Tuesday, between fits of maniacal laughter, that he has the votes to ensure a smooth sham impeachment trial for Donald Trump. It wasn't narrow. There were no "noble" holdouts. He has the support of all 53 members of his caucus.
According to Politico, it took only a few hours for McConnell to remind Senate Republicans that they're a bunch of crooks. Once that was settled, it was easy to move forward with a framework for the president's trial that gives Democrats the collective middle finger. You might wonder what happened to Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Mitt Romney, who Politico laughably describes as "moderates"? They folded. That's what happened. The media wanted to believe they could be turned from the dark side, but all we got was the standard "disturbed" and "very concerned" tap dance. It's probably not even accurate to say they caved. Their original factory setting is one of total subservience to what benefits Republicans, not the silly rule of law or even the country and its citizens.
Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer tried to show he had a spine and that just seemed to piss off Collins. It reportedly "annoyed" the shame of Maine that Schumer wouldn't shut up about "witnesses," "evidence" and "fair process." She's especially appalled that Schumer treats her like an actual Republican.
COLLINS: I don't think Chuck Schumer is very interested in my opinion since he's just launched a website in Maine and just committed an additional $700,000 in additional negative advertising from the Majority Forward PAC. I don't think he's really very interested in doing anything but trying to defeat me by telling lies to the people of Maine. And you can quote me on that.
Wow, Schumer got Collins so mad she thought she was talking to a reporter in a 1940s movie. "And you can quote me on that, bucko!" Collins has served in the Senate since 1997. That's probably long enough to understand that it's Schumer's job to elect Democrats and regain the majority. She accused liberals of trying to "bribe" her during the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings when they threatened to contribute to a PAC for her Democratic opponent based on her final vote. If Collins expects Democrats not to contest her seat at all in exchange for her acting like an honest person, that's probably more "bribe-like." McConnell vowed to crush Joe Manchin "like a grape" in 2018's midterms, but Manchin still gave Kavanaugh the thumbs-up. Besides, the only person lying to Maine voters about Susan Collins is Susan Collins, who wants to pretend she's not Susan Collins.
Chuck Schumer On Impeachment Trial: 'There Will Be Votes' On Witnesses | NBC News www.youtube.com
On the Senate floor yesterday, Schumer denounced the sad spectacle Republicans are willingly creating. He thinks it'll come back to haunt them at the ballot box this year. It's pretty to think so.
SCHUMER: Make no mistake: On the question of witnesses and documents, Republicans may run, but they can't hide. There will be votes at the beginning [of the trial] on whether to call the four witnesses we've proposed and subpoena the documents we've identified. America, and the eyes of history, will be watching what my Republican colleagues do.
Collins has an especially odious habit of blaming liberals for "forcing" her to do what McConnell and Trump want. She said as much during her annoying speech justifying her vote to put someone credibly accused of sexual assault on the Supreme Court. She rarely holds herself personally accountable for her own bad acts, so it's up to Maine voters to do so in November. Liberals will happily accept the blame for retiring Collins from the Senate.
