Team Of Badasses: Biden Transition Teams Full Of People Who Are Actually Good At Stuff!
We've been taking some time the past few days to point out some of the blissfully normal things that are starting to happen, now that Joe Biden is the president-elect of the United States. Biden said the other day that, no matter what the whiny tinpot dictator trying to cling to power and relevance is doing, the Biden transition team is moving forward with its work, because of how he is going to be president starting at noon on January 20, 2021. He appointed an absolutely brilliant chief of staff, Mr. Ron Klain, who was literally the Ebola czar, during a time when coronavirus numbers are literally vertical.
Does anyone remember what an incompetent shitshow the Trump transition was? How it was like they forgot that if they actually won, they'd have to create a government? Biden's work is not like that.
If you like perusing long lists, may we direct you to the Biden-Harris list of Agency Review Teams, which were ready on Election Day to "prepar[e] President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris and their cabinet to hit the ground running on Day One." It is an extremely long list. Over 500 people, in fact. It's almost like there were people on the Biden team whose job it was to find all the actual best people, and hire them or enlist them as volunteers. If that sounds weird, well, you better get used to a president who works more than an hour a day.
Forthwith, our favorite name on the list, because if the rest of Biden's teams are like this, then they are fantastic. After that, we have a couple of lazy observations.
Pam Fucking Karlan
That's right, the impeachment witness from Stanford University who got in VERY TROUBLE for saying the sinful statement that Donald Trump is allowed to name is son "Barron" but cannot literally make him a "baron" — which was Barron/baron libels! — is on Joe Biden's Justice Department agency review team.
Karlan, during the impeachment hearings, delivered the best analogy for Trump's crimes against Ukraine, one that literally came true not long after, as Trump tried to withhold aid for California wildfires because it is a Democrat state, and tried to withhold COVID aid from Democrat states, because at that time, he thought it wasn't affecting "his" people:
Imagine living in a part of Louisiana or Texas that's prone to devastating hurricanes and flooding. What would you think if you lived there and your governor asked for a meeting with the president to discuss getting disaster aid that Congress has provided for? What would you think if that president said, "I would like you to do us a favor? I'll meet with you, and send the disaster relief, once you brand my opponent a criminal."
Wouldn't you know in your gut that such a president has abused his office? That he'd betrayed the national interest, and that he was trying to corrupt the electoral process? I believe the evidentiary record shows wrongful acts on those scales here.
Yep, that's Pam Karlan. On the Biden Agency Review team for Justice.
Also on the Justice team? One million other smart people, including Barb McQuade, the former US attorney who has been lawsplaining Trump's crimes on MSNBC since this fuckshow began.
Wonkette also observes that in the "Arts and Humanities" section, there are actual smart arts and humanities people. And the "Education" section is full of teachers. The Labor Department section has union people. And the Transportation Department section is full of Trans Am owners. (Made that last one up.) And the Defense team is full of WOMEN. (Indeed, it's likely Biden's Defense Secretary will be a woman named Michèle Flournoy.) The State Department team is full of WOMEN.
Speaking of, here's a detail Politico reported about the list before it was officially released:
More than half of them will be women, and at least 40 percent of them will be people of color or people who identify as LGBTQ+, according to the transition.
There you go.
We don't want to spend a ton of time researching who every single one of these people is — again it's 500 of 'em — because we really don't care who they are. And that's kind of the point. We don't have to care about details like this. In the Biden administration, we will not actually need to know about the fraudy Russian past of the 17th-in-command at the Department of Justice, because we can just generally assume that Biden's 17th-in-command at DOJ is not a criminal foreign agent.
One of the things we told people throughout the election season is that regardless of whether Joe Biden was your top candidate, or whether Kamala Harris wAsAcOp!1!, one thing you could always be confident of is that they would surround themselves with brilliant people who are actually experts, instead of insisting like Trump does that he knows more than the generals and the doctors and whatnot.
And now that's what's happening, because we are always correct when we say things.
[Biden-Harris agency review teams / Politico]
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter RIGHT HERE, DO IT RIGHT HERE!
GIVE IT WONKETTE. We mean money. Thank you.
Evan Hurst is the senior editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.