Ted Cruz And Paul Gosar Exercise Good Judgment For Once, Plan To Self-Quarantine
This weekend, it was announced that a person who attended the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) tested positive for COVID-19. Upon finding out that they had been in contact with that person, both Senator Ted Cruz and Rep. Paul Gosar have decided that although they are not exhibiting any symptoms, they will self-quarantine throughout the incubation period to be certain that they are not a couple of Typhoid Marys.
While both Donald Trump and Mike Pence were also at CPAC, they did not have direct contact with the infected individual. Trump, however, was photographed shaking hands with CPAC organizer Matt Schlapp, who did. Neither Trump nor Pence has since been tested and whether Schlapp has is anyone's guess.
On a statement posted to Twitter, Cruz explained that he was informed of this on Saturday, and that although his doctor says he is fine, he wishes to exercise "an abundance of caution" and lock himself away for the next few days just to be sure.
Given that the interaction was 10 days ago, that the average incubation period is 5-6 days, that the interaction was for less than a minute, and that I have no current symptoms, the medical authorities have advised me that the odds of transmission from the other individual to me were extremely low. [...]
Nevertheless, out of an abundance of caution, and because of how frequently I interact with my constituents as part of my job, and to give everyone peace of mind, I have decided to remain at my home in Texas this week, until a full 14 days have passed since the CPAC interaction.
Gosar will also be staying home for the next few days, as will three of the people on his staff who interacted with the person who tested positive.
It is nice that both of these men are taking these precautions, and also nice for them that they are able to see doctors who can test them and make sure that they are not infected with the virus. It sure would make a lot of sense if everyone in the United States were able to do that! Talk about an "abundance of caution"! It would be even better if we could ensure that everyone who actually does have to self-quarantine could also get paid sick leave from their jobs, like Cruz and Gosar are. It would also also be even better if Gosar weren't doing casual racism in his announcement, but I guess that would be more like "a miracle."
Alas, we live in America. A place filled with people like this guy, who would rather risk getting infected with coronavirus at the grocery store than to live in one of them communist countries where no one ever goes to work because they just get paid sick leave all of the time and grocery stores don't even get to exist because the government brings everyone food.
And guys like this are going to keep voting for guys like Ted Cruz and Paul Gosar.
Still, we should certainly applaud both Cruz and Gosar for self-quarantining, and even encourage them to stay in self-quarantine for a while longer. I'm just saying, maybe we never need to tell them it's safe to leave. For the good of America.
[Politico]
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. In addition to her work at Wonkette, she also has a biweekly column at Dame. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse