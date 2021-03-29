Ted Cruz Still Country's Biggest A-Hole, Border Photo-Op Edition
Ted Cruz and 18 other Republican senators who aren't ashamed to spend time with him took a field trip to the border last week. It was more than just a pointless photo-op. Polling shows that President Joe Biden has overwhelming support for his COVID-19 response, but he's underwater on his handling of “the border situation," which is not a situation at all. It's a made-up crisis Republicans are using as a political cudgel.
The Washington Post reported last week that the current rise in border crossings is predictable and is not directly related to Biden's policies. The so-called surge fits a pattern of "seasonal changes in undocumented immigration combined with a backlog of demand because of 2020's coronavirus border closure."
It's not a surprise Republicans would lie, but it's still repulsive that they'd exploit desperate people for short-term political gain. Sunday, Cruz tweeted video he shot at a crowded holding facility in Donna, Texas.
A brave and compassionate staffer — two traits Cruz lacks — stood up to the senator and asked him to "please give dignity to the people" held in the facility and "please respect the rules," which likely prohibited assholes filming detainees without their consent.
"You were instructed to ask us to not have any pictures taken here, because the political leadership at DHS [Department of Homeland Security] does not want the American people to know," Cruz states in the video. "You don't want the pictures taken. The rules are arbitrary and they're designed to keep the American people in the dark."
It's not an arbitrary rule, and it predates this administration, which Cruz damn well knows.
The staffer stood her ground and stated firmly, “This is not a zoo, sir." Because she had to remind Cruz of this fact. That's the type of man he is.
Fortunately, the staffer was masked because Cruz had no problem sharing her image with his four million Twitter followers. He declared on Twitter:
How far is Joe Biden going to stop the American people from seeing inside the Donna CBP facility? Biden sent a political operative from DC to block our cameras and even threatened another senator to obstruct legitimate congressional oversight.
It's President Biden, jackass.
Cruz is smugly confident the president personally sent this woman, who isn't a “political operative," from DC for the sole purpose of blocking his iPhone camera. She also didn't “threaten" another senator. She insisted everyone follow the rules of the facility, which isn't “obstruction." A senator who voted to let the twice-impeached thug walk on inciting insurrection can't credibly speak about “congressional oversight." Cruz seems to think his constitutional duties are limited to annoying Democrats while running for president. (You know, when he's not running to Cancun).
Cruz pretends to care oh so much about kids in cages now that Biden is president. He's so late to this party he might as well dance the Macarena. During an interview with Fox News's Maria Bartiromo, he claimed conditions at the border were the worst he's ever seen. That's only true if he kept his eyes closed during the former White House squatter's administration. Children were actively separated from their families and confined inside abandoned Walmarts. Squalid conditions were reported in 2019 at a Border Patrol processing facility in Clint, Texas. The junior senator from Texas was unmoved. He was a vocal defender of the previous administration's grotesque policies.
"There's actually a court order that prevents keeping the kids with the parents when you put the parents in jail. So when you see reporters, when you see Democrats saying don't separate kids from their parents, what they're really saying is don't arrest illegal aliens," Cruz told KERA, the Dallas public radio station.
Politifact rated Cruz's rationale here “mostly false."
Cruz told Bartiromo last week:
"We went and toured the Biden cages, you know, for four years we heard Democrats and the media talking about kids in cages under president Trump," he said in the interview. "Joe Biden has built more cages, the cages are bigger, and they're more full."
Suddenly, Republicans consider kids in cages a humanitarian crisis. Cruz claimed “Biden's cages" were at 1,500 percent capacity and children were locked in the cages, side by side. He even cares about social distancing now. Pretty much every word out of Cruz's gross mouth is a lie or deliberately lacking context.
Republicans genuinely care about children in cages as much as Melania Trump did about anything. Everything with them is just a political weapon. You'd almost feel sorry for people so bereft of human feeling if they weren't so dangerous.
