Ted Cruz Positively Outraged That The Government Would Interfere With His Reproductive Rights
For nearly a decade, as male politicians have repeatedly sought to chip away at our reproductive rights, female legislators have responded with bills of their own, meant to regulate theirs. In 2012 we had a whole slew of them — Rep. Kelly Cassidy of Illinois proposed adding an amendment to a bill requiring those who get abortions to watch an ultrasound beforehand that would also require men who get Viagra to watch a graphic video about its potential side effects; Sen. Janet Howell of Virginia thought men who wanted Viagra should probably get a rectal exam first; and Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner felt that the best way to show men who feel they need a drug for erectile disfunction "that we care" about them would be to require a psychological examination beforehand, and then a cardiac test every 90 days after that, and that they should also be required to sign a form saying they understand the side effects.
Then, in 2017, Texas state Rep. Jessica Farrar "A Man's Right To Know Act" proposed fining men $100 for masturbating (every sperm is sacred!), allowing doctors to refuse to perform vasectomies or prescribe Viagra if they feel they have a religious objection to it, and requiring all men to read an informational booklet before getting Viagra or a vasectomy or a colonoscopy. So good! All of them!
The latest of these bills comes from Alabama state Rep. Rolanda Hollis (D-Birmingham), who on Thursday filed a bill (HB 238) that would require men to get a vasectomy prior to their 50th birthday or after their third child. Naturally, this would be at the man's own expense. And Ted Cruz is positively outraged!
This, according to Cruz, is just another example of "big government" trying to take things away from people ... like their reproductive rights. As we all know, advocates of "smaller government" would never.
Wow, it sure is incredibly surprising that he doesn't "get" this at all, even though it is literally explained in the second sentence of the very article he shared. The bill is a response to an especially Draconian bill passed last year in Alabama that would pretty much ban abortion entirely.
The unusual thing about this bill, however, is that Rep. Hollis isn't actually all that pro-choice.
Via AL.com
"The vasectomy bill is to help with the reproductive system, and yes, it is to neutralize the abortion ban bill ... it always takes two to tango," she said. "We can't put all the responsibility on women. Men need to be responsible also."
Hollis explained that she is "both" pro-life and pro-choice.
"I do not believe that women should use abortion as a birth control, but I do believe that if a women is raped or if it's incest or anything like that, then she has the choice to do what she wants to do."
Women, of course, are not using abortion as "birth control" (though really — if someone were just gonna have a whole bunch of abortions instead of using a contraceptive, is that the kind of person we want to be a parent?) and this is a choice that must be available regardless of the circumstances of conception.
Who would have expected Ted Cruz, of all people, to be so daft? (Everyone. Everyone expects Ted Cruz to be that daft.) Given that so many people have responded to this tweet by explaining to him what it is about, he will decide that maybe it actually is a bad idea for the government to interfere with people's reproductive choices and turn around and support the right to abortion!
Yeah, he won't. But at least now he knows what a big ol' hypocrite he is. (No, he does not.)
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. In addition to her work at Wonkette, she also has a biweekly column at Dame. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse