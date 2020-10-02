Terrible People Are Being Terrible To Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Over Their Terrible Loss
Earlier this week, before it came out that there was more to the Brad Parscale situation than we all initially thought, I had to write about what we then thought was a person who we really did not care for attempting suicide. It was not fun! I grappled with how to even do that, because no matter how terrible someone is, no matter how much I hate them, I still generally don't want them to kill themselves. I'm not a monster. I would much prefer they just stop being terrible.
Late Wednesday night, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announced in a heartbroken post on Instagram that, due to complications in Teigen's pregnancy, she suffered a miscarriage and their son, whom they had named Jack, died.
Most people, most normal, kind, decent human beings who responded to this did so to offer their sympathy and condolences.
But some people, as per usual, were assholes.
"Honey, we just lost our baby. Can you take a picture of me crying about it so I can share it on Instagram. Be su… https://t.co/7QXLcdPLtf— Mark Dice (@Mark Dice)1601534635.0
There have been those who felt it was their business to criticize Teigen and Legend for sharing their grief and the pictures they took in the hospital, as if everyone grieves and deals with pain in the exact same way. They do not. There is no truly "authentic" way to process something like that, or hell, to process anything. Some people reach out for support, others want their privacy. Some people are publicly a wreck, others try to do the stiff upper lip thing, others try to make jokes. Sometimes people burst into a fit of laughter upon hearing devastating news. It is no one's business to tell anyone else how to grieve.
As it turns out, a lot of people who had gone through such a thing actually appreciated Teigen being so open about it and subsequently shared their own stories and pain. And maybe they're who matters here, not the people going around policing grief.
There were also a bunch of "pro-lifers" who were mad that Teigen was upset over the loss of a wanted baby that was far enough along to survive for a period of time outside the womb when she supports the right to terminate unwanted pregnancies before the fetus is able to survive outside the womb.
Mark Hemingway, husband of The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway, was one of these people.
If this is sad and constitutes losing a child, why is abortion OK? Does the act of not wanting that child magically… https://t.co/aF4JgaRCuR— Mark Hemingway (@Mark Hemingway)1601558050.0
Yes. "If this is sad," he writes. "If this is sad."
Gee, Mark, it's almost as what we actually want is for every child to be a wanted child. And yes, things are happy or sad depending on if one wants them or not. In fact, that is usually the determining factor in whether something is a happy or sad event. Pretty much anything that is done to a person against their will is going to be a bad time for that person, even things that they might be happy about under other circumstances. For instance, sex. Sex that people want is great. Sex that people don't want is rape. See how that works? It even works with ice cream. Ice cream is delicious, but you probably don't want some forcefully spooning it into your face. When it's your body and you get to decide whether or not your are going to eat ice cream, have sex, or have a baby.
Then there were the worst people. The absolute worst people. The QAnon dopes who thought they were just so cute, accusing Teigen and Legend of actually sacrificing their child to Satan or selling it to the "cabal" for sex trafficking purposes.
"Was it really a miscarriage or a baby to sacrifice? Don't forget we know you're part of the sex ring & child trafficking. Byeeeeee."Twitter
One must wonder — if they are as high up in this imaginary cabal as these people think, why would they be sacrificing their own children? Like wouldn't they be sacrificing the children of people a bit lower on the totem pole? Or is it like a Rumpelstiltskin kind of deal?
This person here, whose current Twitter handle is *endless eyeroll because people trust fake news,* couldn't believe everyone doesn't think "it's some weird Hollywood satanic sacrifice COINCIDENCE that Nicki Minaj gave birth the same day Chrissy Teigan miscarried." Yes, because that is absolutely how human sacrifices work. You pretend to miscarry and then secretly give your baby to Nicki Minaj, who has only been pretending to be pregnant this whole time.
The tweet also included a totally not made up quote from Aleister Crowley about how "An infant male child sacrificed while still inside the 'woman alter' [sic] is the highest alter [sic] and the highest sacrifice," along with a picture of Teigen that I cropped out of the screen grab. Just kidding, it was definitely made up and also probably made up yesterday just to make it specific to this scenario.
QAnon loon Jordan Sather was actually, finally, suspended from Twitter over promoting this nonsense, so that's a plus.
He tweeted:
Don't know of any woman/couple that would take high-def bed side pictures as such right after losing a baby.
Meanwhile, this story was released on the first day of October, which also happens to be a full moon.
Moon child sacrifice? Witchy vibes all over this one.
Yeah, because "moon child sacrifices" are definitely a thing. Witches are always doing them, at least the ones I know (just kidding, witch friends). After looking around for a while, I finally discovered what the hell they were talking about — they think people put demons into their babies. So, you know, just very normal and real stuff here.
Via The Illuminati Formula Used to Create an Undetectable Total Mind Controlled Slave by Cisco Wheeler and Fritz Springmeier:
The Moonchild rituals are the rituals to demonize a fetus. However, the demons that are invoked are not the small ones but very powerful ones. In working with victims of this programming, it is clear that high level demons were placed within these people at very early ages, many of them it is believed were demonized before they were born by rituals like the Moonchild rituals. Blood sacrifices and human sacrifices are always required for this level of magic.
There were so many more of these — but thankfully, many of them have been deleted by now. It's hard to imagine how warped someone's brain would have to be to not even be able to drum up sympathy for a family going through something so painful. But that's how far they've gone, and, I don't know — if you're this cruel, do you ever really come back?
