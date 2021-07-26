Texas GOP State Rep. Proud To Share Same Moral Code As Taliban
For well over a decade now, conservatives have been wringing their hands in fear, misinterpreting the left's insistence that they stop being shitty to Muslim people as a desperate desire on our part to enact "Sharia Law" across the United States. As such, multiple states and counties have explicitly banned "Sharia Law" to thwart our nefarious plans. We're putting "Sharia Law" in quotes here because generally speaking, they are as likely to be able to correctly define "Sharia Law" as they are likely to be able to define "Critical Race Theory." It's almost as if this is a running theme, re: things they want to ban.
They must be over this fear, however, as Republican Texas state Rep. Matt Schaefer felt quite free to cite the Taliban as a beacon of morality on the subject of reproductive freedom, tweeting "FACT: Even the Taliban oppose abortion" in response to a letter to the editor in the Houston Chronicle comparing Texas's batshit Abortion Tattletale Sweepstakes to something the Taliban might do. Which, you know, it is.
Just to refresh: on September 1, a law will be going into effect in Texas banning abortion after six weeks. Texas plans to enforce this law by essentially deputizing citizens and allowing anyone (anyone!) to file a lawsuit against anyone who
(1) performs or induces an abortion in violation of this chapter;
(2) knowingly engages in conduct that aids or abets the performance or inducement of an abortion, including paying for or reimbursing the costs of an abortion through insurance or otherwise, if the abortion is performed or induced in violation of this chapter, regardless of whether the person knew or should have known that the abortion would be performed or induced in violation of this chapter.
If found guilty, the accused will owe the "complainant" $10,000. If found innocent, they still have to pay their own legal fees. This doesn't just apply to people in Texas, by the way. If anyone in any state sends money to someone in Texas for the purpose of helping them pay for an abortion after six weeks and some creep there finds out, they can sue them for $10,000.
This is such a horrifying idea that it is genuinely difficult to imagine anyone supporting it who doesn't think the Taliban has the right idea about things.
The Taliban is not exactly known for its progressive ideas, re: women. In fact, it's pretty big on forced marriage and not letting girls go to school or letting women leave the house without a male companion or work outside the home. It is therefore not even slightly surprising that it opposes abortion and throws people in prison for five years for having one. Saying "FACT: Even the Taliban oppose abortion" is like saying "FACT: Even Jeffrey Dahmer liked killing and eating people" or "FACT: Even Heinrich Himmler loved genocide." These things are all true, but not necessarily things a normal person would want to emulate.
Of course, Matt Schaefer is not exactly a normal person, particularly when it comes to abortion. Notably, in 2015 he proposed a law requiring people to go through labor and deliver babies that were not going to be able to survive outside the womb. He also once responded to a mass shooting with a Twitter rant on how he opposes laws banning AR-15s and "red flag" laws that might have prevented said mass shooting.
So yeah, he might actually be right at home in the Taliban.
