Thank Psaki It's Friday, And Yr White House Briefing

Doktor Zoom
May 21, 2021 01:50 PM
Too much? But we LOVE Pippi Longpsaki!

As the week winds up, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is here to get us ready for the weekend. Maybe the White House correspondents for NewsMax or OANN will ask whether Joe Biden really drove that truck, or if Ford Motor Company was in on a huge scheme involving a prototype pickup with a second set of controls installed for a three-minute drive.

If we had a White House press pass, we'd probably ask her to talk about "Mega Power Frunk," which is why we'll never have a WH press pass.

Briefing is scheduled to go at 2:00 Eastern!

Doktor Zoom

Doktor Zoom's real name is Marty Kelley, and he lives in the wilds of Boise, Idaho. He is not a medical doctor, but does have a real PhD in Rhetoric. You should definitely donate some money to this little mommyblog where he has finally found acceptance and cat pictures. He is on maternity leave until 2033. Here is his Twitter, also. His quest to avoid prolixity is not going so great.

