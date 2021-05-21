Thank Psaki It's Friday, And Yr White House Briefing
As the week winds up, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is here to get us ready for the weekend. Maybe the White House correspondents for NewsMax or OANN will ask whether Joe Biden really drove that truck, or if Ford Motor Company was in on a huge scheme involving a prototype pickup with a second set of controls installed for a three-minute drive.
If we had a White House press pass, we'd probably ask her to talk about "Mega Power Frunk," which is why we'll never have a WH press pass.
Briefing is scheduled to go at 2:00 Eastern!
