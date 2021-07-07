That Time Trump Had Some Real Nice Things To Say About Hitler. Allegedly!
It's Trump book excerpt day again, and hoo boy, there's a couple big ones out there today.
In this post we'll look at an excerpt from the Wall Street Journal's Michael Bender, titled Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost. This is the same book that has all the goodies about how Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, pushed back on Trump's stated desire to CRACK SOME FUCKIN' SKULLS of peaceful protesters who were speaking out against police violence. Trump really wanted Milley to be in charge of the skull-cracking.
Well now today it's an excerpt in the Guardian about the time Trump said Hitler did a lot of good things.
No, really.
Some quick background: Back in 2020, we got just an incredible story from Adam Goldberg at The Atlantic about what Donald Trump really thought about American troops and fallen war dead, and further confirmation of how ignorant he really is about all things historical. Reportedly, back in 2018 when Trump was refusing to visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in Paris because he was scared he was going to get his hair wet, he whined to his aides that he didn't want to go to that veterans memorial cemetery because "it's filled with losers." He also called them "suckers." It had to be explained to him who were the "good guys" in that war.
Another time, on Memorial Day 2017, Trump reportedly stood at Arlington National Cemetery next to then-Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, at the grave of Kelly's son, and explained that he didn't "get" why all those people had died serving their country. "What was in it for them?"
Well this account from Bender's book involves the 2018 trip to Europe, and also involves John Kelly. In this account, we learn about how Trump reportedly thinks Hitler just did a lot of good things.
On a visit to Europe to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the first world war, Donald Trump insisted to his then chief of staff, John Kelly: "Well, Hitler did a lot of good things."
Yes, the quote is really that simple.
According to Bender's book, Kelly was trying to explain "History, What Is It?" to Trump (yet again) and "reminded the president which countries were on which side during the conflict" and "connected the dots from the first world war to the second world war and all of Hitler's atrocities." Bender writes that Kelly was always trying to fix Trump's "stunning disregard for history." We don't know if "disregard" is the right word there. More like "complete and total lack of knowledge."
More:
Bender says unnamed sources reported that Kelly "told the president that he was wrong, but Trump was undeterred", emphasizing German economic recovery under Hitler during the 1930s.
"Kelly pushed back again," Bender writes, "and argued that the German people would have been better off poor than subjected to the Nazi genocide."
Bender adds that Kelly told Trump that even if his claim about the German economy under the Nazis after 1933 were true, "you cannot ever say anything supportive of Adolf Hitler. You just can't."
That's right, it had to be explained to Donald Trump that he really shouldn't say nice things about Hitler. Because Trump was an American president you needed to explain things like that to. Allegedly.
Of course this is the same guy who said there were very fine people on both sides in Charlottesville, including the Nazi side. He also had a book of Hitler
bedtime stories speeches by his bed, but as always we don't know how much to worry about that, considering we're not 100 percent certain Trump can read books that aren't scratch 'n' sniff.
By the way, Trump's spox denies this story, but Trump is an inveterate liar, so do with their denials whatever you'd like.
In our (Evan's) next post, we'll do the book excerpt from Michael Wolff about how Idiot Hitler literally tried to cancel the 2020 election. Allegedly! Yee-haw!
[Guardian]
