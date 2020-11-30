The Devil Went Down To Georgia, He Was Looking For An Election To Steal
For the wages of sin is being thrown under the bus so a doomed, wannabe dictator can assuage his bruised ego and lie to his illiterate supporters about a supposedly stolen election. It's from Romans ... or possibly Rome, Georgians.
Anyway, President Whiny McLoserpants is BIGLY MAD at Georgia's Republican governor Brian Kemp for failing to deliver the state to him on November 3.
....Also, quickly check the number of envelopes versus the number of ballots. You may just find that there are many… https://t.co/inst9Gdfpv— Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump)1606744792.0
Here on Planet Earth, the signatures have already been matched by the Secretary of State's office when the ballots were submitted, and there's no way to match ballots with envelopes — that's kind of the whole point of secret ballots. And Georgia already conducted a hand recount of the presidential race, confirming the original results.
And Trump can rant about "emergency powers, which can be easily done," but he's not pointing to any particular law that would empower Kemp to overturn the results of the election. Because no such law exists!
Kemp tried to defend himself from the firehose of abuse from the president, who is promising to campaign against him in 2022, and who whined to Fox's Maria Bartiromo on Sunday he's "ashamed that I endorsed him."
"Georgia law prohibits the governor from interfering in elections. The Secretary of State, who is an elected constitutional officer, has oversight over elections that cannot be overridden by executive order," the governor's spokesman said today.
Similarly, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has attempted to deflect criticism onto Trump's advisers, who are leading him astray. "There are those who are exploiting the emotions of many Trump supporters with fantastic claims, half truths, and misinformation, and frankly, they are misleading the president as well, apparently," he said this morning at a press conference where he threw the wingers a bone by announcing investigations of purported efforts to register from out of state.
He then headed out to steal diapers from a convenience store. ALLEGEDLY.
Raising Arizona - That Sombitch Reagan (0:20) www.youtube.com
This represents a softening from his call for Republicans to nut up and call the president out on his bullshit.
"If Republicans don't start condemning this stuff, then I think they're really complicit in it," he said, as reported by the Washington Post. "It's time to stand up and be counted. Are you going to stand for righteousness? Are you going to stand for integrity? Or are you going to stand for the wild mob? You wanted to condemn the wild mob when it's on the left side. What are you going to do when it's on our side?"
(Reality Check: No we fucking didn't "wild mob" in 2018, we demanded that they count all the votes.)
Raffensperger, whose family has been subject to death threats since he refused to bend the state's vote math to conform to Trump's preferred version of reality, seems genuinely perplexed his pals in the Face Eating Leopard Party are sharpening their incisors for his own ruddy cheeks. Whodathunk that coddling an autocratic madman with zero interest in quaint, 20th century ideals like truthfulness or democracy would result in "the wild mob" coming for Republicans?
Meanwhile, Georgia Gippers are trying to run two Senate runoff races in the middle of a civil war where the party faithful are fighting mad at their own elected officials. Check out RNC Chair Rona Romney McDaniel getting yelled at yesterday by Georgia voters who are convinced that Kemp is corrupt and the fix is in.
Video of this exchange: https://t.co/XVsXIYBd6e https://t.co/qvKj8AAV3R— DJ Judd (@DJ Judd)1606582057.0
If Trumpland has its hands full convincing its own voters that the Republican governor and secretary of state aren't rigging the vote against them with the aid of some shadowy cabal consisting of Hugo Chavez, George Soros, and the Kraken, well, we ain't mad about it!
"The ridiculous things claimed in some of these lawsuits are just that — they're insanity, it's fever dream, made-up, internet cabal," Republican election official Gabriel Sterling said this morning of the wackass theories about Dominion machines flogged by the president and his legal team. But no one was listening, because they were all watching Trump shout inanities at Maria Bartiromo.
Sorry, fellas, this is is your circus, and your monkey. You can't complain if he bites your leg and throws shit in your face.
