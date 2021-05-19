The Latest CDC Heavy Breathing Tips For Sexxxy Vaccinated People!
Now that the CDC has said the vaccinated can, in most circumstances, just STRIP ALL THEIR MASKS OFF AND GO TO TOWN, you might be interested in hearing what CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has to say about where things are with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Luckily, Walensky and outgoing Principal Deputy CDC Director Anne Schuchat are testifying this morning to a Senate Appropriations subcommittee! ALL YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED!
