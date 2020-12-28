Surprise! Nashville Bombing Becoming Superspreader Event For Conspiracy Theories
Federal agents are currently investigating whether or not Anthony Quinn Warner, the suspect in the Nashville bombing, was motivated by 5G conspiracy theories. One source told ABC News Warner was concerned about 5G and "a range of things, including the existence of life in outer space," which may explain why he targeted the AT&T building in particular.
A source also told the Daily Mail that "The unofficial motive thus far is the suspect believed 5G was the root of all deaths in the region and he'd be hailed a hero." Then again, it's the Daily Mail, so make of that what you will.
It would not be a particularly surprising motive. Over the summer, a number of 5G towers were destroyed by people who believed bizarre things about the technology, and often believed COVID was spread for the purpose of keeping people at home while more of these towers were built. They don't all believe the same things about 5G — it's more of a "choose your own adventure" kind of conspiracy theory \ — but they are all pretty upset about it. And when people believe those kinds of things sincerely, they sometimes do drastic things to try to stop them from happening.
Whether or not Warner was a conspiracy kook himself, he is now at the center of a number of conspiracy theories being promoted across the internet. Because of course he is.
Almost immediately, before Warner was even identified as the main suspect, Alex Jones was claiming the whole incident was a false flag designed to make people think Trump supporters are bad people. It's cute he thinks we would need a bombing in order to form that conclusion.
QAnon types are thinking however, that this may have been a "white hat" operation to prevent a deep state false flag. And that it was related to Melania Trump wearing a tuxedo?
If I am interpreting this correctly, the Black Hats were going to do a bigger blast than what actually happened....and they had a far more deadly damaging target. (So much going on in these few square blocks, AT&T, NSA, Sungard, 911 emergency....). White hats got wind of the intended attack and went to stop it. There was a struggle, and the bad actors were taken out. (Recall the reports of gunfire???) In the end the White Hats had to detonate it, but in a location that would not hit the vital target that the Black Hats were trying to take out. That is why there was a long warning to local residents, and police were on site helping people to evacuate so no one got hurt when it got detonated.
Explanation:
White hats located the bomb before it was placed in its target detonation. Firefight ensued, bad actors killed. Bomb unsafe to handle in normal means. Controlled detonation w/countdown and warning to minimize harm to populace.
You know, I had a feeling this was a White Hat operation because the great effort to warn people, and police sent to evacuate everyone. That doesn't sound like Islam.....and it certainly doesn't sound like the Deep State, since the Deep State are all satan worshipers, and LOVE to kill/sacrifice people. But I couldn't reconcile in my mind, why the White Hats would do this explosion where so many important businesses, related to our national security were located, not to mention all the people living right near by. I've read that after the recorded warnings stopped, nothing happened for about a half hour. Just dead silence before the explosion. But obviously by the time it was detonated, everyone had enough time to get out of harms way.
Also interesting, is they talk about the strange attire Melania wore at the White House Christmas Ball.....she wore a Tuxedo. So both Trump & Melania were wearing Tuxedos. Strange. Why??? I knew there was a message in there some place.
Turns out they were sending a message regarding a software called "Tuxedo". "Tuxedo" is a transaction software that is owned by AT&T. So there is that tie in. Trump was sending a message to someone.....maybe a warning???
That is quite the story!
Another not-particularly coherent theory is that it had something to do with Dominion voting machines and the plan to steal the election from poor Donald Trump, because of course it did.
AT&T got a contract to do forensic audit on Dominion voting machines and those machines were being moved to Nashville this past week.
The former owner of the AT&T building in Nashville, William Kennard, is a board member for Cerberus Capital Management and AT&T…. He also was Bill Clinton's FCC chair, and Obama's Ambassador to the EU.
Dominion voting is owned by Cerberus Capital Management…. Cerberus is run by Staple Street Execs. Joe Bidens Brother in Law, Steven Owens, is the cofounder of Staple Street Execs along with William Kennard (mentioned above).
Super Computer in TN was connected to the AT&T internet in NASHVILLE…. yesterday evening the Cumberland river cooling system was compromised due to internet outage and Supercomputer fried…..
If you don't know, "Kraken" is a reference to a supercomputer former prosecuter [sic], Sidney Powell, has been talking about.
So, the explosion "just happened" to be at the AT&T location where they "just so happen" to control the cooling system for the super computer and house the dominion voting machines and drives for forensic audit…
Does it make sense now why no lives were lost? Does it make sense now why the FBI task lead couldn't even put together a coherent sentence in the press conference yesterday? Does it make sense why the mayor was making light of the situation, almost laughing yesterday?
It all makes sense now, yes. Totally.
Conspiracy mongers like attorney Lin Wood are also suggesting a fire at a Rochester, New York, printing press was "somehow" connected to the Nashville bombing. The theory so far is that City Blue Imaging (which prints blueprints, posters, banners, etc. and not ballots) was set on fire on purpose because it printed ballots for the 2020 election that somehow made Trump lose the election.
Wow. A fire at City Blue Imaging in Rochester, NY! Did City Blue print any ballots used in 11/3 election? If so,… https://t.co/AY469p0dFW— Lin Wood (@Lin Wood)1609108050.0
Some have even gone so far as to claim the Nashville bombing was a coverup for this fire, that it was a setup designed to distract us from the Rochester place burning the evidence the election was stolen from Trump.
Except, again, they don't print ballots. However, another company called Phoenix Graphics, also based in Rochester, does. Phoenix Graphics made the news this year when there was a mistake with about one percent of the absentee ballots it printed. Was the mistake that they were already pre-filled out for Joe Biden? No. It was that the ballots were labeled as "Military Absentee" instead of "Military/Absentee" ballots. They were missing a slash. And if you can't figure out how a small amount of ballots in New York missing a slash between "military" and "absentee" would be part of a plot to steal the election from Donald Trump, well, you're probably a relatively sane person.
Typically, there is a slash between the words “Absentee / Military” like on the primary ballots from this June. The… https://t.co/NoD8qiRC8v— NYC Votes (@NYC Votes)1601322458.0
Conspiracy theorists are claiming there is a connection between Phoenix Graphics and City Blue, which there is not, because the owner said something in an interview about rising from the flames like a phoenix.
Shocking though this may be, a mid-size city, particularly a mid-size city where Xerox has long been based, has a number of printing shops. Phoenix Graphics also only prints ballots for New York state and not for the whole country. Do they think Trump actually won New York? Probably!
Anthony Quinn Warner was clearly a rather messed up human being, and sometimes messed up people do messed up things. And sometimes that is all that is going on. But if you want to believe something that isn't true desperately enough, and you are willing to go so far as to believe impossible things in order to make it feel more like that thing is true, you're going to grasp onto whatever you can.
I guess.
