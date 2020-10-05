The Pandemically Incorrect Idiocy Of Jason Miller And Steve Cortes
Hello Wonks! It's been a hell of a week for the team-up of
karma and science, as Amy Coney Barrett's SCOTUS Seat Heist Ceremony looks like it quickly turned into a Rose Garden massacre. With a list of positive cases that includes Donald and Melania Trump, Hope Hicks, Kellyanne Conway, Tom Tillis, Mike Lee, Ron Johnson, Ronna
Romney McDaniel, and Chris Christie, it would almost seems inconceivable that Republicans would be making excuses or still dismissing health warnings on the Sunday shows.
Almost.
Enter Trump campaign scumbag and human impersonation of Axe body spray Jason Miller. Miller spent most of Sunday going from show to show, spreading his special brand of arrogant stupidity. First, Miller appeared on ABC's "This Week," where he continued dismissing masks and spreading the "Joe Biden is hiding in a basement" nonsense.
.@GStephanopoulos presses Jason Miller: “We’ve all seen the rallies without the masks. The Rose Garden event withou… https://t.co/jOOQP7Amc9— This Week (@This Week)1601817728.0
You would think that after your boss caught a deadly virus due to not listening to his own guidelines, there would be less mocking of Biden taking the proper precautions to avoid it. But that level of introspection is a foreign concept to GOP hacks like Miller.
Miller then appeared with fellow sad bearded moron Chuck Todd on NBC's "Meet The Press," where Todd could only manage the barest of pushback.
WATCH: @chucktodd: "Can you explain why the president did not quarantine? ... Clearly that was against CDC guidelin… https://t.co/9wT7PUbQbU— Meet the Press (@Meet the Press)1601817613.0
Miller kept reiterating the same lame talking point about the level of testing the White House goes through while continuing to rewrite history about how seriously the Trump administration has taken the most effective preventative so far: masks.
It took until Miller was confronted by CNN's Ana Cabrera to finally have him called out. Of course, Miller also had the misfortune of appearing just after Donald Trump decided to get in a hermetically sealed vehicle with Secret Service agents while having a highly contagious virus so he could wave at a crowd of sycophants like an anti-Pope.
It did not go well for him.
CABRERA: Jason Miller is here with us. Jason, thanks for taking the time. First of all, why did the president leave the hospital for this publicity stunt?
MILLER: Ana, well, thank you very much for having me on this evening. Good to be back on with you here on CNN. A couple of things I want to tell you here. I want to tell you about two conversations I've had with the president. [...]
CABRERA: OK. So let me stop you there because back to my original question which was about the publicity stunt of him getting in this vehicle, is that him being careful when he's putting these Secret Services members at risk when he has the coronavirus and is apparently, you know, very infectious given his symptoms?
Miller feebly tried the same bullshit he got past Stephanopolous and Todd but Cabrera was having none of it.
CABRERA: He's been downplaying — he's been downplaying the virus. Let's just be honest. Let's call a spade a spade. He has not been speaking about the virus in a serious manner.
MILLER: No. I would — no, I —
CABRERA: And — yes, it's true. We've heard him on tape talk about how he intentionally has downplayed this virus. He hasn't worn a mask every time. He's been holding these rallies without social distancing when most of the people in the crowd not wearing masks either, which is an extremely high-risk environment.
MILLER: So, Ana, I'm going to — I'm going to fundamentally —
CABRERA: And he knows it.
MILLER: Yes. I'm going to fundamentally disagree with you on this. What the president has made very clear is that we can't stay locked up, we can't stay hidden in the basement forever. We have to take this head on. As the leader of the free world, he can't run away from this. You can't just stay locked up in the White House for six months.
CABRERA: OK. I'm going to — but I'm going to stop you there.
MILLER: We have to go out there and develop these things.
CABRERA: Because you're right. He could still go out there. But even as he goes out there, Jason, he is not taking the simple precautions that could save lives. And he's encouraging his supporters to come to these rallies —
MILLER: No, no, Ana. Ana, that's —
CABRERA: To his campaign rallies — let me finish, please.
MILLER: No, Ana. Ana, you're misstating it.
CABRERA: Yes. We have video. Let me show you the video from his campaign rallies, guys. Let's play it. Let's show the crowds that are packed in to his rallies.
The entire interview with Miller is a total evisceration of the Trump Campaign's "malarkey." There's a lot more but it would require a full transcript of the interview, so here is the video.
But I'm not shocked that even now a child support avoiding scumbag like Jason Miller doesn't get it.
In fact, I'll put it in an example maybe he'll finally understand: Talking a temperature check while not advocating for the proper preventative protection of a mask is like saying you can't get your co-worker pregnant while cheating on your wife because you have her take a pregnancy test after having unprotected sex, Jason.
On "Fox News Sunday," Chris Wallace was not having similar bullshit from Steve Cortes after finding out Trump and his surrogates put HIM at risk of catching coronavirus by not following the Cleveland Clinic and CDC guidelines during Tuesday night's
shitshow debate.
WALLACE: Everybody was told to wear a mask. Why did the first family and the chief of staff feel that the rules for everybody else didn't apply to them?
CORTES: Chris, we believe that masks are very useful, the president has worn them on many occasions, including visiting the hospital where he is now a patient, when he was visiting as commander in chief as a guest to visit soldiers there he wore a masks. So we believe in masks. We also believe in some element of individual choice, people were distanced and they had been tested. [Since Kayleigh McEnany won't say if the president tested negative on Tuesday, we can surmise that they had not been tested.] Both of those things were true in that —
WALLACE: No, Steve, they weren't distanced and there were rules and there was no freedom of choice. They broke the rules. Why did they —
CORTES: Chris, I was there like you were — and they were distanced. Those chairs were not close together.
WALLACE: Why did they break the rules?
CORTES: Look, those chairs were not close together and, again, we also believe that people —
WALLACE: It doesn't matter, Steve, the rules from the Cleveland Clinic —
WALLACE: -- were close together, Steve. And the rules —
CORTES: Okay.
WALLACE: — from the Cleveland Clinic were everybody wears a mask. Why didn't they?
CORTES: Chris, the way you're starting to harangue me now actually reminds me of what you did to the president during the debate on Tuesday night.
They always turn into whiny children when they get called on their selfish disregard of others.
Have a week.
