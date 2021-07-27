The Temptation, Corruption, And Inevitable Humiliation Of George P. Bush
It was always going to turn out like this. There was no way on God's green earth that Donald Trump was going to endorse Jeb Bush's dipshit kid for Texas attorney general — and certainly not after the sitting AG Ken Paxton filed that idiotic lawsuit seeking to overturn the election. Maybe if Paxton was actually hauled off in handcuffs and thrown in the hoosegow, Land Commissioner George P. Bush would have gotten the nod from Dear Leader. But barring that ... no chance in hell.
And yet that shameless fool spent months debasing himself before Trump in the vain hope that the man who never passed up an opportunity to abuse the Bush clan would somehow, somehow decide to bestow his blessing on the family scion.
Just look at this craven asshole two weeks ago, tweeting out racist dogwhistles about coming "together as a party to restore America First Priorities." And as of this writing, it's still his pinned tweet.
The left’s out of control policies are eroding the fabric of our nation. It was great to see Pres. Trump today & di… https://t.co/wnPmZk8R0K— George P. Bush (@George P. Bush)1626129208.0
That was after Trump mocked his father Jeb Bush as "sad and pathetic," "a total embarrassment to his family," "weak," "clueless," and "not a man." After Trump retweeted a photoshopped image of his father as a panhandler outside Trump tower from a Nazi with the handle @WhiteGenocideTM. After Trump retweeted another user mocking his Mexican-born mother Columba Bush, saying "#JebBush has to like the Mexican Illegals because of his wife."
Bush, the smallest of small men, even printed up campaign swag bragging about how much Trump despises every member of the Bush family but him.
Y’all didn’t tell me about these… Haha! How many did he order?! Sold out his entire family for the devil & all he… https://t.co/5E5YAeNDTT— Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair)1627348664.0
"This is the only Bush that likes me! This is the Bush that got it right. I like him," says the beer koozie of humiliation, which is guaranteed to become an instant collectors item.
Of course Trump took the groveling tribute as his due, and put this statement out last night.
Attorney General Ken Paxton has been bravely on the front line in the fight for Texas, and America, against the vicious and very dangerous Radical Left Democrats, and the foolish and unsuspecting RINOs that are destroying our Country. Ken is strong on Crime, Border Security, the Second Amendment, Election Integrity and, above all, our Constitution. He loves our Military and our Vets. It is going to take a PATRIOT like Ken Paxton to advance America First policies in order to Make America Great Again. Ken has my Complete and Total Endorsement for another term as Attorney General of Texas. He is a true Texan who will keep Texas safe—and will never let you down!
Poor Georgie P! Passed over for a guy facing indictment for securities fraud and multiple whistleblower allegations of corruption and abuse of power to help a donor and benefit the woman with whom he was having an extramarital affair. And since the GOP is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the Trump Organization, Bush's campaign is effectively over. Paxton could be locked up in supermax and still win the Republican primary.
Which Bush has to know, although he's out there weep-tweeting through it.
"I'm running for Attorney General because Texans deserve integrity and honesty from the office of Texas' top law enforcement official," he wrote just after Trump's endorsement dropped. "Texans deserve a candidate without a laundry list of existing and potential criminal indictments."
True enough, but they're going to choose the indicted dude because a demented carnival barker told them to.
But as it says in Romans, "the wages of sin is political death, but the gift of Trump is eternal elections in Christ Trump our Lord." Or something like that.
