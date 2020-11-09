These A-Holes Just Can’t Stop Spreading Coronavirus
In case you didn't hear over the weekend, the Trump White House is still crawling with coronavirus. The latest to fall was Mark Meadows, the soon-to-be-former president's chief of staff, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. This isn't a big surprise. Coronavirus cases are surging, and Meadows is a moron. He rarely wears masks in public, and he really should, even when there's not a pandemic.
“I’m not going to talk through a mask.” — Mark Meadows, 10/12/20 https://t.co/UCO0L0r5c9— Matt Wilstein (@Matt Wilstein)1604722243.0
Meadows also mocked President-Fucking-Elect Joe Biden two weeks ago, because he wore masks like someone who cares about the continued lung function of others.
"The only person waving a white flag, along with this white mask, is Joe Biden," Meadows told reporters outside the West Wing. "We're going to defeat the virus; we're not going to control it."
Yeah, Biden was just too chicken to stick his head inside COVID's mouth like Donald Trump and now Meadows himself. Meadows had previously admitted to CNN's Jake Tapper that the Trump administration had given up trying to slow the spread of COVID-19. It was just too damn hard.
MEADOWS: We're not going to control the pandemic. We are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics and other mitigation areas...
You don't need an MBA to comprehend that it's much less expensive to avoid catching a deadly disease than it is to rely on expensive therapeutics, especially when Republicans are actively trying to gut the Affordable Care Act. Meadows is fine with wait staff serving him hors d'oeuvres at fancy events, catching coronavirus, and going bankrupt if they even survive their illness.
Meadows attended Amy Coney Barrett's Rose Garden superspreader event last month. He was seated, maskless, next to Bill Barr, the attorney general for the next 72 days. He dodged the COVID-19 bullet then, we guess, but he also showed up for Barrett's superspreader swearing-in ceremony (which Mitch McConnell was really excited happened on Hillary Clinton's birthday, because Mitch McConnell's a monster).
The day before he tested positive, Meadows was at Trump's election night party in the East Wing of the White House (yeah, we know that's illegal). His bare face was hanging out as usual, while he shed virus everywhere. Hundreds of people were present, and even if they are Trump supporters, they don't deserve to die.
Oh for Christ’s sake: Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, seen here **without a mask** despite #COVID19 positive.… https://t.co/o8hoI64S2l— Eric Feigl-Ding (@Eric Feigl-Ding)1604737177.0
Meadows's diagnosis was announced along with six White House aides and a Trump campaign adviser. You might recall that five people close to Vice President Mike Pence tested positive for COVID-19 a week before the election. The virus is out of control in the White House, but Meadows and President Lame Duck insisted masks and social distancing weren't necessary because of all the rigorous testing going on. As Dr. Tom Frieden, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under President Barack Obama, explained, this is stupid science.
"It's emblematic of the national failure to control Covid," said [Frieden]. "It shows the fallacy of relying on testing alone. Testing doesn't replace other safety measures. It's just one tool among many."
Dr. Frieden said it was possible the new cases are part of the same Amy Covid Barrett outbreak from late September, which suggests the virus is roaming free range through the White House.
Florida Man, Trump stooge, and actual House Rep. Matt Gaetz revealed Saturday that he'd also tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, but he had no idea where or when he'd contracted the virus. He's obviously not even trying to social distance.
In a series of texts, Gaetz wrote that he has "no symptoms."
[ ... ]
"No symptoms. Feel great. Going paddle boarding today," he texted.
The United States has now hit 10 million confirmed coronavirus cases. There were more than 200,000 new cases just this weekend. We're not moving in the right direction, so don't be a Mark Meadows or a Matt Gaetz. Wear a damn mask.
