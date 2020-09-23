Trump Planning Literal Actual Fascist Takeover Of America, And Dipsh*t Don Jr. Gets To Help!
We don't know what has happened to Donald Trump Jr., but he is looking and sounding a bit rougher than usual.
Here, enjoy a video where Junior, looking like he has a bad case of the meat sweats, hoarsely warns Trump supporters that the mean Democrats are going to steal the election from his daddy, by counting all the votes.
The first thing we notice is that Junior appears to have lost his voice, we imagine from triggering the libs too loudly. He looks sweaty, or rather clammy. No, we mean more than usual. His face looks pained. Again, more than usual.
But the message itself is creepy as fuck, even if it's delivered by somebody who just got caught masturbating for the 14th time that day, his sheets covered in Cheeto dust, allegedly.
JUNIOR: The radical Left are laying the groundwork to steal this election from my father, President Donald Trump. They are planting stories that President Trump will have a landslide lead on election night, but will lose when they finish counting the mail-in ballots.
Oh no, Junior. No no no no no no no no, nobody is saying your daddy will have a "landslide" anything. America loves your daddy less than your daddy loves you. What we have said is that because more Democrats than Republicans believe in science and do not want to be infected with the pandemic your daddy has spread, Democrats are more likely to vote by mail. Therefore, your daddy might appear to have a small lead in some places where he is definitely not going to win once all the votes are counted.
CAPTAIN POCKET POOL: Their plan is to add MILLIONS OF FRAUDULENT BALLOTS that can cancel your vote and overturn the election. We cannot let that happen. We need every able-bodied man and woman to join Army for Trump's election security operation.
We need you to help us watch them. Not just on election day, but also during early voting and at the counting boards.
And there, despite all our jokes, is the groundwork for the fascist takeover.
Can we pause to note that we are talking about Donald Trump, the most universally loathed president in American history, who has never had a 50 percent approval rating, and who throughout this election cycle has been about TEN FUCKING POINTS down in the polls? And yet his poorly shaped son is staring into the camera looking like he's been on a bender on a yacht with Steve Bannon, asking people to join daddy's ARMY to stalk polling places and election counting boards. (Which is made all the more possible by the fact that this is the first presidential election in years where the Republicans haven't been under a consent decree, freeing them up to do racist "ballot security" monitoring again.)
DIPSHIT: President Trump is going to win. Don't let them steal it.
GFY, Junior.
All of this is bullshit, but it's exactly what they're trying to do to steal this election from the American people.
Ballots that aren't counted on election night become Democrats "ADDING MILLIONS OF FRAUDULENT BALLOTS." Democrats' legitimate votes become votes to "cancel your vote and overturn the election." And maybe this so-called "Army For Trump" isn't technically a paramilitary organization, but note that Fuckmouth is calling for "able-bodied" people. Trump supporters already have started doing it, in Virginia.
This is Nazi shit.
Here comes Daddy!
No sooner had this video come out yesterday than Trump told reporters that we MUST have nine justices on the Supreme Court by the election, "with the unsolicited millions of ballots that they're sending," saying out loud that he wants those nine justices to invalidate millions of (legal) ballots, because he doesn't want patriotic Americans who despise him to be able to have their votes counted.
He says any scenario under which he loses the election is rigged. He says it will be a hoax. And, like a common Kremlin agent, he plans to exploit any period of time under which election results aren't fully known, to scream that Democrats are "stealing" the election right out from under his supporters' white hoods.
Oh by the way, did you hear that the FBI this week put out a public service announcement warning Americans that "foreign actors" would seek to spread disinformation about election results, especially as mail-in ballots are being counted?
The increased use of mail-in ballots due to COVID-19 protocols could leave officials with incomplete results on election night. Foreign actors and cybercriminals could exploit the time required to certify and announce elections' results by disseminating disinformation that includes reports of voter suppression, cyberattacks targeting election infrastructure, voter or ballot fraud, and other problems intended to convince the public of the elections' illegitimacy.
We wouldn't have just come out and called Donald Trump and his broke-faced son "foreign actors," just kidding we did it two paragraphs ago.
As Greg Sargent points out in the Washington Post, Democrats are fighting back hard on the ground, filing lawsuits and "quietly winning court battles that are disabling ways that Republicans will concretely seek to get [mail-in] ballots invalidated and thus suppress those votes." And that's good. But the Republican Party is not an American party, and Trump is not an American president, and they will fight as dirty as they have to to preserve their power. They want their supporters to believe, again, that any result that shows Trump not winning is a "hoax." They absolutely want that chaos.
They would not be doing this if they thought there was a snowball's chance in hell that Donald Trump could be re-elected legitimately.
Hell approacheth.
On that note, Barton Gellman has an absolutely terrifying and eye-opening piece in The Atlantic about what else Trump is really planning, and about how everybody's screens are "blinking red" about what Trump is going to do to this election, just like they were blinking red in 2016 as US intelligence started to figure out what Russia was really doing. This time the attack is coming from Russia, yes, but it's also coming from inside the house.
Gellman lays out the worst case scenario:
The worst case is that he uses his power to prevent a decisive outcome against him. If Trump sheds all restraint, and if his Republican allies play the parts he assigns them, he could obstruct the emergence of a legally unambiguous victory for Biden in the Electoral College and then in Congress. He could prevent the formation of consensus about whether there is any outcome at all. He could seize on that uncertainty to hold on to power.
Gellman then spends 100 million words explaining in painstaking detail the many ways Trump could do this, focusing on the "interregnum" between the election and the inauguration.
One of the things Gellman says may happen, based on Republican and Trump campaign sources, is that Trump may push states with Republican-controlled legislatures to just disregard the vote of the people and appoint electors to vote for him instead:
According to sources in the Republican Party at the state and national levels, the Trump campaign is discussing contingency plans to bypass election results and appoint loyal electors in battleground states where Republicans hold the legislative majority. With a justification based on claims of rampant fraud, Trump would ask state legislators to set aside the popular vote and exercise their power to choose a slate of electors directly. [...]
The Trump-campaign legal adviser I spoke with told me the push to appoint electors would be framed in terms of protecting the people's will. Once committed to the position that the overtime count has been rigged, the adviser said, state lawmakers will want to judge for themselves what the voters intended.
"The state legislatures will say, 'All right, we've been given this constitutional power. We don't think the results of our own state are accurate, so here's our slate of electors that we think properly reflect the results of our state,' " the adviser said.
You know, in case you didn't think there was enough fuckery coming.
As Gellman notes, Republicans control the lege in Pennsylvania, and also Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Wisconsin, and North Carolina. (Gerrymandering!) Four of those states have Democratic governors, whereas Florida and Arizona have those two GOP morons for governors. Arizona has a Democratic secretary of state. Point is, there are lots of Republicans in those states to subvert the will of their own voters.
The scenarios in Gellman's piece just get more fucked up from there, with possibilities of some of these swing states sending rival slates of electors to Washington, and we can't even possibly summarize how much madness could ensue, but let's just say he imagines an inauguration day where two (2) men are claiming the right to the presidency. Yes, inauguration day. Who gets sworn in?
Read the whole thing, if you can stomach it. Did we mention it is called "The Election That Could Break America"?
We're going to say it in every post now. The only way we have a prayer of avoiding any of this is if Joe Biden takes Trump down behind the gym after 5th period SO FUCKING HARD (with votes!) that there's not even room for questions about who won.
And even then, Trump will never give up his power without a fight.
