Tom Cotton Is A Flaming Garbage Racist, Thank You For Coming To Our TED Talk
Pardon us while we take a moment to go after that dumb fucking Arkansas hick GOP Senator Tom Cotton. (We can do that because we are a SMART fucking Arkansas hick.)
We regret to inform you that Cotton has embarrassed himself and his home state yet again.
It happened in yesterday's confirmation hearing for Vanita Gupta, Joe Biden's nominee to be associate attorney general, and one of the women of color Biden nominated that white Republicans just CAN'T PUT THEIR FINGER ON why they hate them so much. It is a mystery!
Cotton had a real problem yesterday with Gupta's past statements on implicit bias, i.e. her correct belief that all Americans have implicit biases and racism of some kind or another. She said it in a hearing last year to Texas GOP dumbfuckinghick Senator John Cornyn, and she said it in her written responses for her confirmation hearing yesterday.
Cotton was SORELY pissed off at the concept that all Americans have biases against other races, and that knowing you have them is half the battle. If you are familiar with the concept, you know that the more a person denies that they have racism inside them, the more racist they tend to be. It's one of those self-awareness things.
Here's video of Cotton's inquisition yesterday:
Cribbing quotes from Talking Points Memo, as Gupta tried to explain it very slowly for Arkansas GOP Senator Dumbfuckinghick:
"Against which races do you harbor racial bias?" Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) asked the nominee.
"I believe that we all have implicit bias," Gupta said. "It doesn't mean that we are harboring any racism at all, these are unconscious assumptions and stereotypes that can get made." [...]
"I hold stereotypes that I have to manage," Gupta responded. "I am a product of my culture. It's part of the human condition. And I believe that all of us are able to manage implicit bias, but only if we can acknowledge our own, and I am not above anyone else in that matter."
But the senator was out to make a point. Cotton named three Trump administration judicial nominees, each a racial minority, whose confirmations Gupta opposed.
"Should members of those communities be worried that you harbor racial bias against them, because you oppose those judges' nominations?" he asked.
He thinks he is so very clever. As if she never opposed a white Trump nominee. NOPE.
Let's crib more loser hickass Tom Cotton quotes from The Federalist, because who funds them anyway?
"You said in a question in response to institutional racism 'there is not an institution in this country that isn't suffering from institutional racism,'" Cotton said. "Ms. Gupta, is the Biden White House suffering from institutional racism?"
Ooooh, remember how we said Cotton is a DUMB fucking Arkansas hick? He thinks he is doin' SO MANY GOTCHAS here, because he's an absolute moron.
"Senator, given the history of this country, of slavery, and the long period of Jim Crow, and the ongoing scourge of racial discrimination, I think that it remains very much a live problem in America today, and that the effort to address racial discrimination in all of its forms, discrimination of any sorts, is something all of us have to work at, at the institutions we are apart of," Gupta said.
Everywhere means everywhere, Senator.
Cotton needed to hear himself talk some more:
"So I will have the record reflect I asked you simply, does the Biden White House suffer from institutional racism and you didn't want to respond," Cotton said to Gupta. "…I don't think you harbor racial bias towards any racial group or that you believe the Biden White House suffers from institutional racism, but when you throw around allegations that every single American suffers from racial bias, and every single institution suffers from institutional racism, you open yourself up to these kinds of questions."
"By condemning your fellow Americans, without individualized evidence of their beliefs, their words, or their deeds, I think these statements were beyond the pale," Cotton continued. "I don't think really anybody truly believes them, nor should they be believed because there so preposterous."
Nah dude, she said everybody has it. And everybody does have it. Some of us try to do better at addressing our own biases and not letting them control us or the way we regard and treat others. Others of us are white Republicans who think they've landed a zinger when they prove they don't have implicit bias by making it as explicit as possible.
Anyway, something something Hit Dogs Will Holler, etc.
Let's see what else kinda weird shit Cotton had to say in Gupta's confirmation hearing:
Cotton LITERALLY asks Gupta if she thinks it fair that high school boys could run faster than FloJo.— emptywheel (@emptywheel)1615317051.0
Totally normal things for a United States senator to be bothering Vanita Gupta about. She definitely wants to spend her time counseling Tom Cotton through his anti-trans fears.
Anything else weird you wanna say on the Senate floor, Tommy?
scenes from the Senate floor https://t.co/7PLwEom4Tw— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar)1615323005.0
You know, there's something about this guy we don't like, we just can't put our finger on it, but whatever it is, it's the same thing we don't like about Josh Hawley.
It's a mystery.
