Is Trump Regime LYING TO CONGRESS About 2020 Russian Election Attacks? Kinda Maybe!
We have a quick update on a story we told you yesterday, about how (acting) Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell totally wanted to go to Congress and brief them on Russia's ongoing attacks on America's 2020 election, which are being done in service of re-electing Donald Trump. He wouldn't have missed it for the world! Except for he couldn't because he was a-skeered. Democrats were going to ask him questions like "What are you doing to stop Russia from attacking America (again) to help Donald Trump steal the election (again)?"
The New York Times dug deeper, and what it found was even more fucking disturbing and terrible and awful. The Trump administration seems to be actively telling its intel officials what they are and are not allowed to say to Congress, about Russia's reacharounds for Trump in the 2020 election.
We start with the briefing that did happen yesterday, which did not include Grenell, and did not include Shelby Pierson, the intel official who gave the briefing last month that included the obvious truth that Russia is trying to help Trump in the 2020 election, the one what made Trump so mad.
"The I.C. has not concluded that the Kremlin is directly aiding any candidate's re-election or any other candidates' election," an unclassified summary given to lawmakers said, using shorthand for the intelligence community. "Nor have we concluded that the Russians will definitely choose to try to do so in 2020."
Cool, if you believe that, you're so stupid you're probably playing naked patty-cake with coronavirus patients while you're reading this, just to stick it to the libs.
The Times reports that Nancy Pelosi, who called the briefing, spoke up like THE FUCK YOU SAY, because of how they just got briefed that the opposite is true, last month.
And what's changed since last month? Oh just Ric Grenell came in to scoot his MAGA buttcrack around in the DNI's chair, and he installed Devin Nunes's loyalist dumb stupid idiot conspiracy theorist nutsack Kash Patel as his deputy. You remember Kash! The guy Trump was so stupid as to believe was his "Ukraine director" at the White House, because he wormed his way into the White House and convinced Trump he was the "Ukraine director." (The "Ukraine director" was Lt. Col. Alex Vindman, who testified in the impeachment hearings, and whom Trump purged along with his brother last month.)
Who else is Kash? The guy who, back when he worked for the Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee, wrote Devin Nunes's ridiculous and widely mocked RELEASE THE MEMO! The guy who received a rare "Order on Ineptitude" from a Houston federal judge!
Kash seems to think, or is paid to think, that the intelligence community wholly made up the Russian attack on the 2016 election, in order to Deep State Witch Hunt his beloved Dear Leader.
Kash is a FUCKING IDIOT.
He also factors into this newest reporting:
Before the day's briefings, Kashyap Patel, a former White House and congressional aide who moved to Mr. Grenell's office last month, met with intelligence officials and imposed limits on what they could tell Congress about foreign influence operations, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Awesome. "Imposed limits" is a nice way of saying "told them to lie by omission," which is a nice way of saying "told them to lie."
Mr. Patel's comments struck some intelligence officials as an inappropriate politicization of the briefing.
Yes, that seems "inappropriate," to put it mildly.
Now, the Times clarifies that Kash's dumbfuck "guidance" only went to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI); the NSA director, who also briefed Congress Tuesday, says through a spokesperson that nobody told him what to do. And that's just great. But, you know, the ODNI oversees all the other intel agencies, so ...
Hey, Trump administration, you do realize that we're not fucking stupid, right? That we're all actually much smarter than you? That we know exactly what happened in 2016, and we know exactly why Vladimir Putin is creaming his Russian pantaloons to get his puppet re-installed as the president of America?
None of this is a goddamn mystery. The only thing that's a mystery is just how deep the Russian project to re-elect Trump goes, and who in the White House knows about it.
Pay attention, y'all.
