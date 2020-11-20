Trump Appoints Bunch Of Idiots To Everything
Donald Trump may only have a few more weeks or years left in office, but he's still working his hardest to fill the US government with nincompoops, cranks, toadies, and sumbitches while he still can. Maybe he's just trying to balance out all those appointments he left unfilled in his first year of office by loading up smaller jobs — none of which requires Senate confirmation — with as many loyalists as he can scrape up. There's no telling how much damage they might do in the waning weeks or decades of the Trump era.
How About a White Nationalist Overseeing Holocaust Memorial Sites? No, Not Stephen Miller.
is primarily focused on upkeep of sites around Eastern Europe related to the extermination of 6 million Jews by Nazi Germany during World War II, as well as to the vanished culture of Jewish communities in places like Poland and Ukraine.
Beattie's three-year term on the commission gives him, like other Trump appointees, a foothold in the federal bureaucracy long after President-elect Joe Biden takes office.
How About a Top Climate Change Denier in a Top Climate Job?
In September, the Trump administration picked David Legates, a University of Delaware climatology professor who says everyone else in his field is wrong on global warming, to fill a top job at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Legates will be the "deputy assistant secretary of Commerce for observation and prediction." Legates is a fine piece of work, as NPR notes:
In 2007, Legates was one of the authors of a paper that questioned previous findings about the role of climate change in destroying the habitat of polar bears. That research was partially funded by grants from Koch Industries, the American Petroleum Institute lobbying group and ExxonMobil, according to InsideClimate News. [...]
Legates also appeared in a video pushing the discredited theory that the sun is the cause of global warming. In testimony before the U.S. Senate in 2014, Legates argued that a climate science report by the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change erroneously stated that humans are causing global warming.
Or How About Firing Scientists and Replacing Them With Deniers?
Earlier this month, the administration removed Michael Kuperberg from his post as the US Global Change Research Program, which oversees the National Climate Assessment report that's required by Congress every five years. You may recall that Donald Trump tried to hide the last report, in 2017, by scheduling its release for the day after Thanksgiving so nobody would notice it, but then all the stories were about what a blatantly dishonest move that was, and the report probably got noticed more.
Last week, surprise, surprise, the White House found an even bigger new job for Legates, moving him from NOAA to replace Kuperberg as executive director of the Global Change Research Program, and then, for good measure, bringing in Ryan Maue, who was also recently appointed as NOAA's chief scientist. Maue at least acknowledges climate change is real, and that human activity contributes to it, but he also rejects mainstream projections of the severity of climate change, and mocks as "climate alarmists" anyone who thinks we need to quickly move away from fossil fuels.
Maue will help Legates with the early stages of putting together the next National Climate Assessment. While the bulk of the work will be completed during the Biden administration, the Washington Post reports that, according to an anonymous NOAA official, the Dynamic Denial Duo will be involved in picking authors for that next report. How much damage can they do in the remaining days of Trump's term?
It's unclear how much headway Maue and Legates can make in shaping the next report, since the bulk of the work is expected to be completed after President-elect Joe Biden takes office. Federal scientists, environmental groups, and lawmakers fear the duo could derail and set back the climate assessment before President Trump leaves office. But several previous U.S. Global Change Research Program leaders and scientists have stressed that checks and balances built into its governance should limit lasting damage.
For example, the selection of chapter authors must be approved by a subcommittee for Global Change Research, composed of senior career and political leaders at the 13 member agencies. In addition, the report goes through multiple stages of peer review, including by a panel of the National Academy of Sciences.
"If they manage to ram through the selection of authors that are crazy, there's nothing in the system that says they can't be changed" when the Biden administration takes control, said one scientist who worked for the research program. [...] If the new leadership attempted to create a completely new process for developing the climate assessment, "it would require acquiescence of all these agencies."
So let's hear it for the Deep State, and for the return of normal science!
Oh, we'll still be in a world of hurt because of climate change, and thanks to Trump and company, we've lost four years in the fight. But at least there will be grownups running things again, with the possibility that Americans won't then turn around and elect a new round of loons. It really would suck to have every aspect of the fight to keep the planet habitable thrown out the window every few years.
