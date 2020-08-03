Trump Attacks Dr. Birx, Because We Guess He’s Intent On Exactly Zero Women Voting For Him
It's 92 days until the presidential election, which should last about a month. Donald Trump is behind in the polls, but as we're often told, he still has time to turn things around. He just needs to not be Donald Trump for the next three months. Can he do it? Of course not. Come back to reality, for God's sake.
White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx gave an interview Sunday where she expressed concern that the coronavirus is everywhere, including RIGHT BEHIND YOU.
DR. BIRX: It's into the rural as equal urban areas. And to everybody who lives in a rural area, you are not immune or protected from this virus.
Imagine living in a country so stupid that a doctor has to tell idiots that the coronavirus isn't Woody Allen or the ladies from "Sex and the City": COVID-19 will visit rural America without complaint. (And no we don't know what "rural as equal urban areas" means, but we checked. That's what she said.)
.@DanaBashCNN presses Dr. Deborah Birx on school reopenings. “If you have high case load and active community spre… https://t.co/hDwSbfIWRI— State of the Union (@State of the Union)1596375311.0
DR. BIRX: And that is why we keep saying, no matter where you live in America, you need to wear a mask and socially distance, do the personal hygiene pieces. […]This epidemic right now is different, and it's more widespread. And it's both rural and urban.
Aside from recognizing this observable reality, Dr. Birx downplayed Trump's own incompetence and malicious negligence. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wasn't having it, which is why she told ABC's This Week that she had no confidence in Birx.
PELOSI: I think the president has been spreading disinformation about the virus and she is his appointee, so I don't have confidence there, no.
Damn.
Republicans went after Pelosi almost immediately, as if they didn't recall the White House specifically attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci in BS op-eds. Or Republican governors and senators slamming Dr. Fauci. They're shameless hypocrites, is all.
It is deeply irresponsible of Speaker Pelosi to repeatedly try to undermine & create public distrust in Dr Birx, th… https://t.co/A1KlJxQjbZ— Alyssa Farah (@Alyssa Farah)1596380435.0
White House Director of “Strategic" Communication Alyssa Farah thinks it was “deeply irresponsible" for Pelosi to “undermine and create public distrust" in Dr. Birx. It's just wrong. Period. Hard stop. (No exclamation point?)
That was Sunday morning. How quickly could Trump undermine his own communications director while moving at the speed of dumbfuck?
So Crazy Nancy Pelosi said horrible things about Dr. Deborah Birx, going after her because she was too positive on… https://t.co/E0d5Oy4CIY— Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump)1596462296.0
Yeah, the president of the United States is a gross misogynist who calls the first woman speaker of the House “crazy." Meanwhile, Republicans struggle to solve the Mystery of the Vanishing Woman Voter.
Trump considers Pelosi's blunt assessment of Dr. Birx's performance some personal attack, like Pelosi said her scarves were ugly, and he counters with actual personal attacks against Pelosi. Why is this man president?
Given the horrible shape the country is in right now, Pelosi is rightly skeptical of any rosy outlook from this administration. The United States is affirmatively not doing a “very good job combatting" COVID-19. Calling the virus racist names doesn't make it less infectious, and randomly capitalizing "Vaccines & Therapeutics" like they're a 1980s emo band won't make either magically appear.
It's unclear which accomplished woman Trump is calling “pathetic," but claiming a White House health official buckled to political pressure creates more “public distrust" than anything Pelosi said.
Please vote this moron out of office while we're still technically alive.
Stephen Robinson on Twitter.
Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.
Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad free and entirely supported entirely by reader donations. That's you! Please click the clickie, if you are able!
Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He's on the board of the Portland Playhouse theater and writes for the immersive theater Cafe Nordo in Seattle. Tickets are on sale now for his latest Nordo collaboration, "Curiouser and Curiouser," an adaptation of "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" and "Through the Looking Glass." It promises to feel like an actual evening with SER (for good or for ill).