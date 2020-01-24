Trump Big, Peach Small! How He Will Fit Into This Roundup?
Did you miss Adam Schiff's closing speech last night? It was a stemwinder and you should watch it right now if you weren't hanging out with Evan last night for the neverending liveblog.
Colonel Vindman said, "Here, right matters." Here, right matters. Well, let me tell you something. If right doesn't matter, it doesn't matter how good the Constitution is. It doesn't matter how brilliant the Framers were. It doesn't matter how good or bad our advocacy in this trial is. Doesn't matter how well written the oath of impartiality is. If right doesn't matter, we're lost. If the truth doesn't matter, we're lost. The Framers couldn't protect us from ourselves if right and truth doesn't matter.
And you know that what he did was not right. You know that's what they do in the old country, where Col. Vindman's father came from, or the old country that my great grandfather came from. [...]
No Constitution can protect us if right doesn't matter. And you know that you can't trust this president to do what's right for this country. You trust that he will do what's right for Donald Trump. He'll do it now, he's done it before, he'll do it for the next several months, he'll do it in the election if he's allowed to. This is why, if you find him guilty, you must find that he should be removed. Because right matters. Right matters. And the truth matters. Otherwise we are lost.
And right on time, Donald Trump's leaning on those senators to do what's right for Donald Trump.
One Trump confidant tells CBS News that GOP senators have been warned -- vote against the president, and your head will be on a pike.
What's a little juror intimidation between friends, right?
Trump's Twitter feed has been more wackass than ever, with dozens of Fox retweets this morning alone. But this one is extra special.
Yeah, funny story! At 1:20 on Wednesday morning, Chuck Schumer offered an amendment that would allow each side 24 hours for responses to motions, not the two Mitch McConnell insists on so he can get this sham impeachment trial over with as fast as possible. Schumer's amendment was voted down 52-48, the only one of his eleven proposed rule changes to get a single GOP vote when Susan Collins crossed the aisle. Slow clap for Susan Collins!
Here on Planet Earth, Mitch McConnell controls the calendar and everything else in the senate. And Donald Trump's dream defense team knew they were signing up for weekend duty when they objected to the delay.
Awwww, cry some more, asshole!
But this means that Editrix and I will be coming in tomorrow to keep you up on all the latest impeachment fuckery. And we don't get cool Adam Schiff speeches, either. Tomorrow at either 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. -- update, McConnell has called it for 10 a.m -- Cipollone, Sekulow, and the rest of those dipshits will start braying about Hunter Biden and Presidential Immunity and NO COLLUSION. Which of us will draw the short straw and have to liveblog Pam Bondi?
Unless they cave to President Whines So Much and they push back to Monday, wouldn't we be so sad.
Tune in tomorrow and find out!
Liz Dye lives in Baltimore with her wonderful husband and a houseful of teenagers. When she isn't being mad about a thing on the internet, she's hiding in plain sight in the carpool line. She's the one wearing yoga pants glaring at her phone.