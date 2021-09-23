Trump Breaks Up With Lindsey Graham
It had to come to an end sometime, Lindsey Graham's devoted and special friendship with Donald Trump.
Seems the death knell was sounded by reports from the new Bob Woodward book about things Graham has said and done that weren't sufficiently sensitive to Trump's very delicate feelings. Apparently Graham met with Rudy Giuliani on January 2 and didn't find whatever wide-eyed very smart lawyer voter fraud presentation he gave to be credible. When Graham got one of his bigwig lawyers for the Senate Judiciary Committee to look at all Giuliani's very big strong smart "proof" the election was RIGGED! and STOLED! the lawyer peed on literally every one of them, by factchecking them and finding them all to be absolute crap.
That lawyer said Giuliani's voter fraud memos were nothing. Graham reportedly, in private, called Trump people's arguments about voter fraud third grade. (Utah GOP Senator Mike Lee was reportedly also trying to track down Trump's phantom voter fraud and, like Graham, came back unimpressed. Trump is also very mad at Lee today, like Graham.)
Oh also sometime this summer Lindsey Graham told Trump on the phone, "You fucked your presidency up," and Trump hung up on him — DRAMMMMMMMA! — and now everybody in America knows about it, how embarrassing for Trump's ego!
All of this is why Donald Trump put this on his little sad, traffic-free corner of the internet last evening:
I spent virtually no time with Senators Mike Lee of Utah, or Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, talking about the 2020 Presidential Election Scam or, as it is viewed by many, the "Crime of the Century." Lindsey and Mike should be ashamed of themselves for not putting up the fight necessary to win. Look at the facts that are coming out in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and other States. If this were Schumer and the Democrats, with the evidence we have of Election Fraud (especially newly revealed evidence), they would have never voted to approve Biden as President, and had they not, all of the mistakes that were made over the last month, which are destroying our Country, would not have happened. Mike Lee, Lindsey Graham, and all of the other Republicans who were unwilling to fight for the Presidency of the United States, which would have included at least an additional four Republican Senators, two in Georgia, one in Michigan, one in Arizona, are letting the Democrats get away with the greatest Election Hoax in history—a total con job!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahaha this is a very funny breakup letter.
We are losing our Country! The Democrats are vicious and fight like hell, and the Republicans do nothing about it. RINOs fight harder against Republicans than they do against Democrats. They want to be so politically correct, even if that means losing our Country, which is happening now. The evidence on determinative and wide-ranging Election Fraud is staggering. Your Republican Presidential candidate won in a landslide, but has so little backing from Republican "leadership." They should be ashamed of themselves. Why don't they have hearings? Or even if just Republicans had open public sessions, we would all hear the irrefutable facts. Remember, the Fake News Media does not report the truth!
You know, the 2020 election Trump lost was almost a year ago, and it's literally the most pathetic thing in the world that he's still crying and shitting his pants over what a loser he is. That's really all we can say about that.
But sad for Lindsey Graham (and also Mike Lee!) that they got broked up with last night. Thoughts and prayers.
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter.
Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?
Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.