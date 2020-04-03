Trump Campaign Cuts Fake Biden Ad To Troll The Libs, OMG, HELP We Are So Owned
The Trump campaign is "testing" Twitter by posting lies in an effort to "prove" the platform's pro-Biden bias.
That's it. That's the tweet.
OH, DON'T WE WISH. No, the reality is much, much stupider, so QUICK! jam a finger in your ear so your brain doesn't leak when we 'splain it to you.
It started last week when Priorities USA, a Democratic super PAC, released this terrific ad attacking Trump for his spectacular bungling of the coronavirus response.
In it, Trump can be heard saying "this is their new hoax." Which he actually did say at one of his pitchfork QAnon rallies on February 28. Now, several people have argued that the ad is deceptive, since it omits the wider context of Trump accusing Democrats of criticizing his handling of the the virus in the way they used the "Russia hoax" and his "perfect, perfect phone call" with the Ukrainian president as political tools. But he really did say "this is their new hoax," and adding more context would not have made it better.
They tried the impeachment hoax. That was on a perfect conversation. They tried anything, they tried it over and over, they've been doing it since he got in. It's all turning, they lost. It's all turning, think of it, think of it. And this is their new hoax. But you know we did something that's been pretty amazing. We have 15 people in this massive country and because of the fact that we went early, we went early, we could have had a lot more than that.
Trump bragging about only "15 people in this massive country" diagnosed with COVID-19 is ... well, it's not a good look.
The Trump campaign whined and cried and threatened to sue television stations that aired the ad. But station managers just rolled their eyes and made the jerk-off motion because, even if the campaign had standing to sue for defamation on Trump's behalf — which it does not — the ad is entirely within the political mainstream when it comes to stretching the truth, if it did, which it didn't.
So the fuckwit trolls at the Trump campaign decided they'd PROVE that Twitter is #Rigged by posting an entirely faked audio of Vice President Joe Biden saying "The coronavirus is a hoax." LOL, get it?
Axios didn't link to the video in its reporting, and we're not either. But, at least as of this writing, it's been up for seven hours, embedded in a Tweet that complains, "The media is giving a pass to a pro-Biden TV ad that doctors and deceptively edits audio of President Trump, even though every independent fact checker said President Trump DID NOT call the coronavirus a hoax. Joe Biden, on the other hand? This sounds authentic…"
And it does sound authentic. Despite being a total lie, which everyone acknowledges.
"Twitter has so far effectively instituted a 'Biden protection rule,' refusing to apply their manipulated media label to video and audio of President Trump that every independent fact checker says is false," an anonymous Trump campaign official told The Hill, which did link to the video, of course. "This tweet forces the issue and makes Twitter decide. It can enforce its arbitrary rules fairly and equally, or it can have its policy exposed as totally ineffective or a partisan sham. It's their move."
Trump and his campaign have been flogging doctored videos that make Nancy Pelosi seem drunk, or that she's ripping up Trump's State of the Union address as he's honoring a Tuskeegee Airman, but GO OFF, anonymous asshole who knows this is bullshit and won't even use his real name because he knows his boss is the lyingest liar that ever waddled the streets of DC. And that's really saying something!
Toldja this whole thing was idiotic. Anyway, the Trump campaign's little stunt failed to accomplish anything but make the Priorities USA ad go viral with millions of views, followed by a dozen other groups who used the same snippet of REAL Trump audio in their ads. So, maybe ... don't go clicking on the Trump campaign's fake ad? Because that Biden audio may be fake, but the Streisand Effect is real. Don't give them the satisfaction!
Follow Liz Dye on Twitter RIGHT HERE!
Liz Dye lives in Baltimore with her wonderful husband and a houseful of teenagers. When she isn't being mad about a thing on the internet, she's hiding in plain sight in the carpool line. She's the one wearing yoga pants glaring at her phone.