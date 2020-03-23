Trump Certain Blaming China For Coronavirus Will Cure Coronavirus
Donald Trump has a rock-solid plan for combatting the coronavirus and it involves pinning the blame squarely on the shoulders of China. The White House is launching an OJ Simpson-inspired communications plan to find the “true killers" of the American way of life. A cable sent to State Department officials promotes the narrative that scapegoats China for the president's bungling incompetence. Beijing is accused of “creating" a global pandemic.
From The Daily Beast:
"Chinese Communist Party officials in Wuhan and Beijing had a special responsibility to inform the Chinese people and the world of the threat, since they were the first to learn of it," the cable reads. "Instead, the... government hid news of the virus from its own people for weeks, while suppressing information and punishing doctors and journalists who raised the alarm. The Party cared more about its reputation than its own people's suffering."
The cable went out on Friday, and John Bolton, former national security adviser, was soon parroting the approved talking points. He doesn't even work in this administration, but he's desperate to divert attention from his own shameful actions. He dissolved Barack Obama's Anti-Pandemic, Please Don't Fire Us, You Morons team back in 2018. That was a bad idea and children will someday throw rocks at Bolton's statue if they're ever allowed outside again. Dr. Beth Cameron, former director of the pandemic office, wrote in a Washington Post op-ed that in "a health security crisis, speed is essential. When this new coronavirus emerged, there was no clear White House-led structure to oversee our response, and we lost valuable time."
If you remove all the doors and windows from your house, you're a big dummy, but the the thieves who take all your stuff are still the bad guys. This is the stance the White House is taking. Trump's response to the coronavirus might've been absurdly inadequate but, well, China started it! That's all very mature, but the big problem is that Trump is literally guilty of everything he's accused China of doing.
Trump: Coronavirus is Democrats' 'new hoax' www.youtube.com
Trump silenced coronavirus whistleblowers. His administration rejected coronavirus tests from the World Health Organization and tried to create its own raggedy-ass versions. By refusing to get adequate testing, he's currently concealing counts of deaths and infections. He dismissed the virus's global fatality rate of 3.4 percent, calling it a “false number."
Trump, March 4: Now, this is just my hunch, and — but based on a lot of conversations with a lot of people that do this, because a lot of people will have this, and it's very mild. They will get better very rapidly. They don't even see a doctor. They don't even call a doctor. You never hear about those people. So, you can't put them down in the category of the overall population in terms of this corona flu and — or virus. So you just can't do that. So, if we have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that get better just by, you know, sitting around and even going to work — some of them go to work, but they get better. And then, when you do have a death, like you have had in the state of Washington, like you had one in California — I believe you had one in New York — you know, all of a sudden, it seems like 3 or 4%, which is a very high number, as opposed to — as opposed to a fraction of 1%. But, again, they don't — they don't know about the easy cases, because the easy cases don't go to the hospital. They don't report to doctors or the hospital in many cases.
Dear God, it's still March.
Trump was too stupid to understand that asymptomatic people Rand Pauling the virus across the country is why we're all under house arrest right now, staring wistfully at our poster of Raquel Welch. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated in February that the coronavirus would soon start spreading at a community level in the US. That's bad! Trump's cronies were still saying that the virus was all but contained, and we shouldn't worry too much about it because it was only as deadly as the seasonal flu.
The president now suggests that China should've told us about the coronavirus literally before there was a coronavirus, but he didn't take the outbreak seriously when Wuhan was on lockdown. Trump operates on impulse, not foresight, and he was never going to listen to unpleasant truths about the coronavirus until they were absolutely impossible to avoid.
Trump refuses to take any responsibility for his mishandling of the coronavirus. This is why he's orchestrating a coverup that involves accusing China of a coverup. That's American exceptionalism, for you.
