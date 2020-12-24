Trump Defunds The Troops Because You Were Mean To Him Online
Yesterday President Bone Spurs made good on his threat to veto the National Defense Authorization Act, AKA the NDAA, AKA the $740 billion defense spending bill that sailed through Congress on a 335-78 vote in the House and an 84-13 margin in the Senate. Demanding yet another act of obeisance, Trump insists that Republicans hold a gun to the military's head and threaten to shoot if Nancy Pelosi won't allow the president to break the internet. Because when you make a deal with the devil, the devil always gets his due.
My Administration recognizes the importance of the Act to our national security. Unfortunately, the Act fails to include critical national security measures, includes provisions that fail to respect our veterans and our military's history, and contradicts efforts by my Administration to put America first in our national security and foreign policy actions. It is a "gift" to China and Russia.
Which underpants gnome is he quoting when he says "gift"? Would that be Rasher, Dander or Blister?
Republicans are constantly whining about conservatives being censored on social media, but after Twitter started labelling his garbage tweets as lies, Trump got serious about finding ways to fuck the big tech companies. Then someone on the Derp Squad told him that repealing Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act would make it illegal to be mean to him online, and now he's orange balls to the wall on it.
Here's a great splainer on why this makes no goddamn sense, but TL,DR, making platforms liable for user-generated content won't stop them moderating — it will stop them allowing users to post content at all. And even if repeal would actually stop Twitter from "censoring" conservatives, this has exactly nothing to do with defense spending, despite Trump's bizarre insistence that "Your failure to terminate the very dangerous national security risk of Section 230 will make our intelligence virtually impossible to conduct without everyone knowing what we are doing at every step."
What does that even mean???
The president is also bigly mad about rechristening bases named for Confederate traitors.
Additionally, the Act includes language that would require the renaming of certain military installations. Over the course of United States history, these locations have taken on significance to the American story and those who have helped write it that far transcends their namesakes. My Administration respects the legacy of the millions of American servicemen and women who have served with honor at these military bases, and who, from these locations, have fought, bled, and died for their country. From these facilities, we have won two World Wars. I have been clear in my opposition to politically motivated attempts like this to wash away history and to dishonor the immense progress our country has fought for in realizing our founding principles.
BLAHBLAHBLAH.
And he's complaining about language which would stop him from yanking all our troops out of Germany and Syria on a whim, "provisions of the Act [which] directly contradict my Administration's foreign policy." As if anyone will give a shit about his administration's policy, foreign or otherwise, in 2021.
So now the GOP has to decide whether to fund the troops or kiss the ring, as Trump demands yet another public demonstration of loyalty on his way out the door. Actually, he wants three such official displays of loyalty, since he's daring them to override a promised veto of the COVID relief bill and he wants them to object to certifying Biden's win in the Electoral College on January 6. The volcano god will have its sacrifices!
The House is already scheduled to come back on Monday to vote on an override of the NDAA veto. If they manage to get two-thirds of the members onboard, the Senate will come back on Tuesday for its own vote. But while there are probably enough votes in the Senate to get it done, with Mitch McConnell and Senate Armed Services Chair Jim Inhofe onboard to buck the president, rounding up enough House Republicans to act rational is a dicier proposition.
Exactly no one believes the extortion attempt to repeal Section 230 is going to work, and in normal times, no Gipper would ever vote to "defund the troops." But we are so far in the upside down that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the dickless wonder, is saying he won't vote to override. Which probably means that most of the Republican caucus has made the calculation that crossing Trump is more dangerous than waiting for Joe Biden to be sworn in and passing the thing next month.
Whores, all of them. And speaking of whores ...
Congress should vote to Repeal Section 230 as requested by President @realDonaldTrump. I will not vote to overrid… https://t.co/YtS8NfQPbi— Lindsey Graham (@Lindsey Graham)1608756767.0
That train is never, never late.
