Trump Did A Perfect Call Again
Oops, he did it again. In Georgia. He did a perfect call. This is a call we were sort of aware of, but we hadn't heard it before the Wall Street Journal released a recording of the call last night.
Remember how we explained yesterday that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is possibly building a racketeering case against Donald Trump, which means she'd have to show a pattern of corruption, of making false statements, and that his and his minions' efforts to get Georgia to do him a favor though and overturn the election amounted to a criminal enterprise?
Feast your ears on Trump's call with Frances Watson, the lead investigator at the office of the Georgia secretary of state, at the end of December. For your criminal timeline purposes, this is before his January 2 perfect call where he demanded Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger "find" him 11,780 votes, and of course several days before he incited a domestic terrorist attack against Congress to get them to reverse the election for him.
"Something bad happened," he said.
"When the right answer comes out, you'll be praised," Mr. Trump told the chief investigator, Frances Watson.
When the "right" answer comes out. You will be "praised" when you find the "right" answer that says Trump wins, said Trump, to the lead investigator in the Georgia secretary of state's office.
Trump said part of his evidence for all this imaginary fraud is that other Republicans won in Georgia and he didn't, and that just can't be right. It was his "coattails" that made them win! That means he won! No fraud! No fraud! YOU ARE THE FRAUD!
As the Journal explains, for more timeline purposes, this was after Georgia was done with all its recounts, which showed Joe Biden beat the living snotfire out of Trump in Georgia. Cobb County was doing a signature-match audit, and Watson was working on that. Trump told Watson he was calling because White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who had mysteriously just shown up in Cobb County to watch that audit the day before (probably breathing heavy the whole time so everybody knew he was there), told him to. That's right, Mark Meadows told Trump to call Frances Watson.
So add Mark Meadows to your list of characters DA Willis might eventually consider as part of "pattern of corruption" and "criminal enterprise."
Trump told Watson please audit Fulton County, because Fulton County (that's Atlanta) is where all the
Black people very bad crimes against Trump happened. "If you can get to Fulton, you are going to find things that are going to be unbelievable, the dishonesty," Trump said, essentially telling Watson where to go forth and crime for him. He said Fulton is the "motherlode, as the expression goes." (What, you never say the very common expression "Fulton is the motherlode"? You must not be very good at knowing old expressions.)
At this point, Watson said, "I can assure you that our team and the [Georgia Bureau of Investigation], that we are only interested in the truth and finding the information that is based on the facts." In other words, GET OFF THE PHONE AND STOP ORDERING CRIMES LIKE A MOB BOSS, MISTER PRESIDENT.
More of that getting him off the phone thing, because Jesus Christ:
"I do know that you are a very busy, very important man and I am very honored that you called," she said. "And quite frankly I'm shocked that you would take time to do that, but I am very appreciative."
In the background, Trump mumbled that "it's important what you're doing" and re-emphasized that Mark Meadows said Frances Watson is just so great. "The people of Georgia are so angry at what happened to me, they know I won, won by hundreds of thousands of votes, it wasn't close."
Because it's Trump, and he is just weapons-grade stupid — his lawyers will likely argue "too stupid to know he's criming" as his defense — there were parts of the call where he just babbled and babbled and babbled and babbled and babbled. For example:
At one point, he said his loss in Georgia "never made sense and, you know, they dropped ballots. They dropped all these ballots. Stacey Abrams, really, really terrible," he said.
Toward the end of the call, Trump asked Watson if they would all be working through Christmas to steal Georgia for him, noting that "We have that date of the 6th, which is a very important date!" coming up. (You know what he did that day.) "I know you've got that comin' up," Watson said, really clearly obviously wanting to hang up the phone at that point.
Here's the whole perfect call, if you'd like to listen to it. (If this YouTube gets deleted, you can go to the Wall Street Journal's website and listen there.)
