Trump Assures Florida Superspreader Crowd He'll Fire Dr. Fauci After The Election
Last night, a little after midnight, a largely maskless crowd of Florida Men and Florida Women at a Trump rally in Opa-locka, Florida, began chanting "Fire Fauci! Fire Fauci!."
Crowd chants Fire Fauci, Trump says after election www.youtube.com
You know, because if Trump were to fire Anthony Fauci, COVID-19 would suddenly no longer be a threat and no one would die from it. Just like how if you put your hands over your eyes, you become invisible and no one can see you. Floridians are very eager for this to all be over! Why, just earlier that day, health officials reported 4,000 new cases and right now there are over 2,300 COVID patients in hospitals across the state. If Fauci were to be fired, obviously all of those people would get better immediately and everyone else would be able to go back to normal, because that is just how things work.
Trump, understanding this logic, assured the rapt crowd that he would fire Fauci after the election.
"Don't tell anybody, but let me wait until a little bit after the election," Trump said to cheers. "I appreciate the advice." Later, Trump claimed Fauci is "a nice guy but he's been wrong a lot." Trump has previously claimed Fauci opposed mask wearing earlier in the pandemic, though at the time the administration was concerned about supply levels of medical grade equipment.
Most of the crowd in Florida was not wearing masks; Trump has proceeded with rallies in states with rampant coronavirus outbreaks, believing his message of reopening will resonate with voters. [...]
At another point on Sunday, Trump lambasted his rival Joe Biden by claiming he wanted to "follow science."
Oh yeah, following science would just be silly. Everyone knows that if you ignore science, it will just go away. Science just wants attention!
The chant came in response to Trump's claim that no one will be talking about COVID-19 after the election, because obviously the whole pandemic was just made up to make him look bad.
While Trump has not fired Fauci — and is clearly only keeping him on so he doesn't look like an absolute lunatic to people who might be more on the fence — he has greatly diminished his role. Fauci is no longer providing him with updates, as those are all coming from neuroradiologist and Fox talking head Dr. Scott Atlas, who just tells him exactly what he wants to hear.
On Saturday, Fauci told the Washington Post that America "could not possibly be positioned more poorly" and that we are in for "a whole lot of hurt" this coming winter, statements that led a Trump White House spokesman to whine that he was "playing politics." We guess they mean that Fauci selfishly wants a president who will act responsibly with regard to a virus that is killing thousands of people, like a common infectious disease expert. He doesn't even think of the well-being of people who just want to go out and don't really care if other people live or die.
In related news, a study coming out of Stanford has traced at least 30,000 COVID-19 infections and 700 deaths to Trump's superspreader rallies.
