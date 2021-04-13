Trump Gears Up For Midterms By Knocking Crap Out Of Mitch McConnell
"Our politically correct Supreme Court will get what they deserve — an unconstitutionally elected group of Radical Left Democrats who are destroying our Country. With leaders like Mitch McConnell, they are helpless to fight," said the mad hermit of Mar-a-Lago. "He didn't fight for the Presidency, and he won't fight for the Court. If and when this happens, I hope the Justices remember the day they didn't have the courage to do what they should have done for America."
From which Politico infers that "the ongoing feud between the former president and the Senate minority leader has decayed to an entirely untenable place" and the two need to kiss and make up for the good of the party. Because it's really hard to flog a "Dems in disarray" storyline when Republicans are the ones tearing each other to pieces.
Following on this weekend's speech to Republican donors in which he called McConnell a "dumb son of a bitch," the former president has released yet another broadside against both the Supreme Court, which "didn't have the courage to do what they should have done in the Great Presidential Election Fraud of 2020," and the man who made sure that he'd be able to nominate three justices to it.
The Politico piece is full of terrific quotes from Republican senators, particularly Indiana's Mike Braun, who was saying the quiet part out loud about the difficulty of maintaining minority rule when women, African Americans, and people under 40 hate you. Even when you can win 41 million fewer votes nationally and still control both houses of Congress thanks to gerrymandering and our Founding Fathers.
"We've got issues as a party, with the demographic trends going against us, and we don't have a lot of margin for error," he said.
But while Politico acknowledges that "the feud is mostly one-sided as of late," its own correspondents take as a given that McConnell will have to do the heavy lifting to heal the rift before 2022. This morning's Playbook notes that "peace would require McConnell to do what House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and NRSC Chair Rick Scott (R-Fla.) have done in recent days: grovel." They cite Scott's recent field trip to the palace in exile to present President Sniveling Id with a participation trophy in recognition of his splendid efforts to liberate the GOP from the House, Senate, and the White House.
Republicans are desperately trying to keep the former president on-side with blandishments, fake awards, and buckets of cash for his business. Nonetheless, Trump has already vowed to campaign against Sens. Lisa Murkowski and John Thune, as well as Rep. Liz Cheney. And while those incumbents have strong constituencies of their own and are probably safe for all eternity, Trump could do a lot of damage if he endorsed someone like Josh Mandel for Ohio's open US Senate seat, or Kelli Ward if she decides to run for governor of Arizona.
If and when Ron Johnson and Chuck Grassley decide to get off the pot already in Wisconsin and Iowa, those Senate seats should be Republican holds — unless that gaping void of need in Palm Beach throws a wrench in the works by backing the craziest ring kisser in the primary. The GOP is terrified that Trump will withhold his endorsement from establishment candidates who can win, or, even worse, back nutbags like Kris Kobach as he did in the 2018 Kansas gubernatorial race, handing the statehouse over to Democrat Laura Kelly.
John Cornyn, as usual, gives a pull quote as useless as his Twitter feed. "The way this is going to play out is, there will be primaries. And President Trump presumably will pick his person. It could well be the same person that we would want to see nominated. But in the end, it's about who is electable in the general election," he told Politico.
Meanwhile, West Virginia's Shelly Moore Capito opted to pretend that we're all sane adults here, despite the fact that the center of Republican political power is actively encouraging his donors to starve the party of funds and donate directly to him.
"They're both aiming for the same ends, which is a good result in 2022. But they'll be able to figure it out," she said, presumably through a clenched smile.
And North Dakota's Kevin Cramer gave it the old college try, insisting that it's GREAT, ACTUALLY that the GOP is at war with itself.
"At least we have a Mitch McConnell and we have a Donald Trump," he said gamely. "The party cannot be successful without Donald Trump, and Donald Trump cannot be successful without the Republican Party."
Whatever you say, dude.
