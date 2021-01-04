Trump Insists Everyone Pulling Elaborate COVID-19 Death Prank To Make Him Look Bad
During a December rally in Georgia, Donald Trump boasted that he'd "worked harder in the last three weeks" trying to overturn the election he'd lost than he'd ever worked in his life. This is probably the truest statement he's made in his life, and it's especially damning when you realize we're entering the second year of a global pandemic Trump has ignored.
COVID-19 isn't going away, even if Trump will in 16 days. On Election Day, the seven-day running average of new coronavirus cases was 88,194. Sunday, it was 212,965. There were a reported 231,599 COVID-19 deaths as of November 3, when Trump transitioned to full-time coup-making. Now, 351,590 people have died from COVID-19. For all the Republicans struggling to comprehend that 81 million is greater than 74 million, this means at least 119,991 Americans have died over the past two months, roughly 2,000 human beings a day, and this malignant growth posing as the president doesn't care.
He can recite chapter and verse of debunked QAnon conspiracy theories from the far reaches of the Internet, but all he has to offer about the virus that's killing us is excuses and lies.
The number of cases and deaths of the China Virus is far exaggerated in the United States because of @CDCgov’s ridi… https://t.co/6B8A4OOW1e— Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump)1609679650.0
The United States has more confirmed cases and deaths from the coronavirus than any nation in the world. We even have twice the number of cases as India, which has three times our population.
But Trump doesn't think most of these are "legal" cases and deaths. Every other country is keeping its counts inaccurately low, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is inflating ours, apparently just to spite him. This asshole thinks doctors are just claiming someone has COVID-19 whenever they're stumped: “Doctor, the patient's flatlining. What's wrong?" “Fuck if I know, let's call it Covid!"
Dr. Anthony Fauci was a guest on “Meet the Press" Sunday, where he discussed the administration's slow-ass vaccine rollout, and host Chuck Todd asked him what he thought about Trump's moronic statement.
TODD: Are we overcounting in this country or undercounting?
Before responding, Dr. Fauci just sort of shook his head, as if thinking, “I've only got 16 more days until I'm working with a real, mammal president."
FAUCI: The numbers are real, Chuck. We have well over 300,000 deaths. We are averaging two to three thousand deaths per day. All you need to do, Chuck, is to go into the trenches, go into the hospitals, go into the intensive care units and see what is happening. Those are real numbers, real people and real deaths.
Trump, who does nothing all day but watch TV and corruptly interfere in elections, whined on Twitter about Dr. Fauci's expression of humanity and mental stability.
Something how Dr. Fauci is revered by the LameStream Media as such a great professional, having done, they say, suc… https://t.co/xEpEJBWmKu— Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump)1609686708.0
Dr. Fauci is a good man people actually trust and respect. This infuriates Trump because he's a moral sinkhole. Trump wants “credit" for all his work spreading disinformation about the virus and downplaying its impact. Maybe some class action lawsuits after he's left office will make him feel better.
Dr. Jerome Adams, the surgeon general, also rejected Trump's lies on CNN's "State of the Union." The brother knows Trump is done.
"I have no reason to doubt those numbers, and I think people need to be very aware that it's not just about the deaths, as we talked about earlier," Adams told CNN's State of the Union.
"It's about the hospitalisations, the capacity, these cases are having an impact in an array of ways, and people need to understand that there's a finish line in sight but we've got to keep running towards it."
It's heartbreaking to consider how many Americans needlessly died because a sociopathic idiot was president, but for now, the best we can do is wear a mask, keep our distance, and remember that genuine help will arrive on January 20.
