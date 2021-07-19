Trump Keeps Losing Arizona Presidential Election
President Joe Biden has won Arizona again. Hooray! According to an Associated Press investigation, Arizona county election officials have identified just 182 instances of potential voter fraud of out more than three million votes cast. You'd have to generously round up to make that even less than half a percent.
Only four cases have led to charges. No one was convicted. No one's vote was counted twice. Two of the cases involved Democratic voters and two involved Republicans. Only one case has emerged from more than two million ballots cast in Maricopa County, where state Senate Republicans are conducting a bogus “audit." Most of the other cases are from Pima County, but they are no more significant than in 2018 and 2016, when Donald Trump carried Arizona and thus there was magically no fraud.
Trump's currently unemployed so he's yelling at every available cloud about the “massive voter fraud" he believes cost him the election and, as an ancillary benefit, saved democracy. He released three unhinged statements in two days, which is another reason to celebrate his ban from most reputable social media platforms. When he was on Twitter, he could average three unhinged statements every half hour.
Politico broke down Trump's false claims, which he'd uploaded to Telegram, the right-wing extremist's favorite messaging app.
TRUMP: 168,000 fraudulent ballots printed on illegal paper (unofficial ballots)
THE FACTS: All of that is false. The ballots were not unofficial or printed on illegal paper.
Trump was repeating nonsense from Doug Logan, the CEO of Cyber Ninjas, the computer security firm with zero election experience that is conducting this fake audit, or “fraudit," if you will. Thursday, Logan pointed out some ballots with the printing "slightly offset between the front and back." He claimed without evidence that this could result in votes somehow being counted for the wrong candidate if “ink from one side bleeds through to another." This is all ass-pulling speculation that was debunked months ago anyway. Election experts confirm that bubbles on one side of a ballot don't seamlessly align with those on the other. Logan even admitted that the “issues" were with polling-place ballots, which would've affected at most 168,000 ballots, as most Arizona voters cast ballots by mail because it's almost always too hot to leave the house. (That's our theory, at least).
Logan also said Thursday: “We have 74,243 mail-in ballots where there is no clear record of them being sent." He suggested knocking on people's doors and “validating" information. This was also, to put it charitably, a misinterpretation of what actually happened. Jack Sellers, the Republican chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, replied with justified weariness that these clowns are "portraying as suspicious what is actually normal and well known to people who work in elections." Logan doesn't work in elections, and Trump just lost his most recent one. It's not a winning combination.
TRUMP: 11,000 voters were added to the voter rolls AFTER the election and still voted.
THE FACTS: There's nothing untoward about voter rolls growing after Election Day. The rolls are simply updated to reflect people whose provisional ballots are added to the tally after election officials verify that they were eligible to vote.
The man who was once president also claimed that "all the access logs to the machines were wiped, and the election server was hacked during the election." Maricopa County's election server is not connected to the Internet, not even through a dial-up modem.
TRUMP: Arizona shows Fraud and Voting Irregularities many times more than would be needed to change the outcome of the Election.
Again, they have found just 182 possible case of potential voter fraud. Biden defeated the professional John McCain insulter by more than 10,000 votes. Trump is too dumb to math and too corrupt to president. But even if he's not legit, he won't quit his Big Lie.
TRUMP: Fox News and other media outlets incorrectly side with the outdated and terrible Maricopa County Election Board to report no fraud found in the Presidential Election.
The professional media and possibly even Fox News likely said there was no widespread fraud sufficient to change the outcome of the election Trump lost badly. Jojo in Tuscon, Arizona, casting an in-person ballot because he forgot he'd voted by mail is not widespread fraud. Trump himself suggested people try to vote twice because they couldn't trust mail-in ballots.
TRUMP: They sided with the County and not the brave Arizona Senate who is fighting for the people of Arizona. The same anchor at the desk the night Fox called Arizona for Joe Biden now wants you to believe there was no fraud. The anchor was Bret Baier.
It's a wonder he didn't list Bret Baier's address and phone number.
Six months have passed since Trump incited a riot at the Capitol, and he still refuses to measure his words. Like he said at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), his second impeachment didn't change him. He's only gotten worse.
