Trump Loves Black Folks So Much He Just Loves Them Right To Death
Donald Trump is resuming his traveling circus campaign rallies, and his first stop is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19. Tulsa is the site of the worst act of racial terror — winner and still champion — in a country with a lot of leading contenders. June 19 is also Juneteenth, a holiday marking the literal end of slavery. Kayleigh McEnany, the absolute worst of all Trump's press secretaries, admitted Thursday that this is intentional, which we suspected, but it's not a middle finger at all to black Americans, whom Trump absolutely adores, as evidenced by absolutely nothing he's ever said or done.
"The African American community is very near and dear to his heart. At these rallies he often shares the great work he has done for minority communities," McEnany said, citing criminal justice reform and funding for historically black colleges and universities. "He's working on rectifying injustices ... So, it's a meaningful day to him, and it's a day where he wants to share some of the progress that's been made as we look forward and more that needs to be done."
There's video. She doesn't even sweat while lying.
Oh, c'mon, Trump hates black people. I don't have a chalkboard here, so bear with me while I walk you through the complicated mathematical formula: Trump is an abnormally sadistic narcissist. The only people who matter to him are those who feed his narcissistic supply. Aside from the minstrel stylings of Candace Owens or Diamond and Silk, black people don't reliably feed Trump's narcissism. And even a fast-food lover like Trump understands deep down that those grifters are like Arby's compared to all the black people in sports, entertainment, and anything important in life who think he's terrible. Black people in general are a continual source of narcissistic injury, which is why he constantly lashes out at black people from all walks of life who are his moral and intellectual superiors.
Wednesday, Trump met with Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and other black “leaders" for a roundtable on race relations, which featured Republican strategist Raynard Jackson trashing Joy Reid, Don Lemon, and Roland Martin. Trump looked happier than a pig in shit next door to a Klan rally.
JACKSON: You got radical liberal journalists like Joy Reid from MSNBC, Don Lemon from CNN, Roland Martin, who are putting more poison into the black community than any drug dealer, who are killing more black folks than any white person with a sheet over their face. How they doing it?
That's a trick question because Reid, Lemon, and Martin have done none of those things. The liberal media or even Obamacare didn't kill Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd.
Trump talked about race some more Thursday at an economic roundtable in Dallas. He said, “We have to work together to confront bigotry and prejudice wherever they appear, but we will make no progress and heal no wounds by falsely labeling tens of millions of decent Americans as racist or bigots."
These were likely prepared remarks — notice the absence of debunked conspiracy theories — but it's also boilerplate conservative race rhetoric from a 1990s Cal Thomas op-ed. This isn't 2016, either, and he's not running against Hillary Clinton, who (rightly) called (only!) half of his supporters “deplorables" because they were drooling bigots. Joe Biden is admirably confronting racism as a systemic problem and he's clobbering Trump among the (white) suburban women for whom this crap was once effective.
White people have seen enough videos of police brutality and Konstant Karen Kaucasity to realize that Spike Lee and Al Sharpton aren't the sole source of America's racial tensions.
Trump also stroked the police to their satisfaction.
We have to respect our police, we have to take care of our police they are protecting us, and if they are allowed to do their job they will do a great job. And you always have a bad apple no matter where you go you have bad apples, and they are not too many of them I can tell you there are not too many of them in the police department; we all know a lot of members of the police.
When two “bad apples" hospitalized and critically injured a 75-year-old man, hundreds of other “bad apples" defended them. We have a rotten apple problem. I don't think police officers beat up an old man, shot a guy in the nuts, and murdered a black man on a city street because they weren't “allowed to do their jobs." Micromanagement isn't responsible for police violence. It's a history of white supremacy.
Speaking of “respecting police," Trump excluded from his Dallas meeting Sheriff Reneé Hall and Police Chief Marian Brown, both of whom are black. He also didn't invite the black district attorney, John Creuzot. Brown, who throws shade beautifully, said Trump's snub “causes one to raise the brow."
Trump is racist garbage who performs at least six racist acts before breakfast. Even Chris Cillizza has declared his Tulsa rally on Juneteenth a “disaster" in advance. Oh, and if you're dumb enough to attend, you'll have to sign a waiver promising not to sue the president if you die from COVID-19 after watching him insult black people. Trump supporters are likely to consider this a more than fair price to pay.
