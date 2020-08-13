Trump On Fox: Of Course I'm F*cking With The Post Office To Prevent Voting. Do I Look Stupid?
Donald Trump isn't a guy who goes for hidden agendas. He likes to get his agenda right in your face, waggle it around, and then threaten to ruin your life if you don't sign a nondisclosure agreement. So it shouldn't be the least bit surprising that he very openly admitted on national TV this morning that he wants to sabotage the 2020 election by making it harder to vote by mail. The only thing he'll dispute is that he actually meant what he said.
Here he is, telling Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo that he won't let Congress provide emergency funding to the US Postal Service, because if he did, USPS could more easily handle the large volume of mail-in ballots expected from people who would rather not risk being infected with COVID-19 while voting in person.
We've cued the video up to Bartiromo's question about the House stimulus bill, passed in May, that's the starting point for coronavirus relief negotiations. Note that Trump initially confuses the $3 trillion price tag for the full package with the $3.5 billion allotted to help states expand their vote by mail efforts.
Trump slams Kamala Harris, makes 2020 predictions | Full Interview youtu.be
They want three and a half billion dollars for something that'll turn out to be fraudulent, that's election money, basically.
They want three and a half trillion, uh, billion, dollars for the mail in votes! OK? Universal mail-in ballots. [And] they want 25 billion dollars, billion, for the Post Office.
Now they need that money in order to have the post office work, so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots. Now in the meantime, they aren't getting there. By the way, those are just two items. But if they don't get those two items, that means you can't have universal mail-in voting, because they're not equipped to have it.
Then he admits he simply won't allow a stimulus if it pays for safe voting, no way:
Now, if we don't make a deal, that means they don't get the money, that means they can't have universal mail-in voting! They just can't have it.
Remember, this is in the context of why the Democrats are supposedly holding up the stimulus. Then, more bloviating about how mail-in voting is fraudulent and California is sending ballots to people without knowing who they are (nope, to active registered voters only) or "maybe they'll go to everybody but Republicans," which was a nice thing to say. Trump insisted that he was pursuing many lawsuits to prevent "the greatest fraud in history," because Democrats always cheat, it's the only way they can win.
Trump also hit those themes even more weirdly in his presser yesterday, when he seemed to say it was Democrats who were "sabotaging the Post Office because they're not approving $25 billion that was requested." You know, the money he now says he won't approve, which is at least an accurate summation of his desire to make sure people aren't able to vote safely.
Trump sockpuppet Larry Kudlow took to CNBC this morning to echo the chief, and again, to say it all out loud, because there is no quiet part for these guys anymore:
So much of the Democratic asks are really liberal left wishlists we don't want to have — voting rights, and aid to aliens, and so forth. That's not our game.
Even if he later insists that he only meant aid to undocumented immigrants was "not our aim," Kudlow's pretty clear that only liberal leftists think "voting rights" are anything to get worked up about.
Dear Wonkers, please betake yourselves to the phones. Don't just call your representatives and senators; call your state and local officials and urge them to demand Congress and the administration let the people vote. Hell, point out that slowing down the mail is bad for small businesses, and is keeping seniors and veterans from getting their prescriptions, regardless of party. As for the election, I'm planning on requesting an absentee ballot and either sending it back the day I get it, or taking it to the county election office drop box. If it hasn't arrived by mid-October, I'm headed to the polls with a mask on, and crawling over shattered glass, barbed wire, and the still-warm bodies of anti-maskers who've dropped dead in the streets from their own stupidity if I have to.
[Business insider / WaPo / Image: Video screenshot, KABC-TV]
